WSUSA rallies to boost service attendance

Weber State University Student Association (WSUSA) team leaders are discussing possible ramifications for members neglecting required WSUSA events.

Leadership Vice President Mackenzie Stokes mentioned her disappointment with attendance turnout among service members at the Weber Made Leadership Conference.

“Our executive team has discussed the issue of attendance, and we have come up with some really great strategies in order to improve attendance overall in the future,” Stokes said.

Stokes was not the only team leader dissatisfied with student involvement. Hayley Harris, service vice president, empathized with her team member’s frustration in volunteering requirements.

September was a particularly stressful time for WSUSA members as there were several major events to attend: Project LEAD, Homecoming, the Block Party and the Diversity Conference, all of which require attendance from WSUSA members.

To help their team members manage the time demands of service work, advisers and vice presidents of Weber organizations are trying to help members of their teams find a balance between academic studies and extracurricular activities.

Service team leaders know they also need time to unwind and de-stress. Student Body President Aulola Moli enacted “Exec Night,” during which all executive team members meet once a week for what they deem to be a fun night out with friends.

Despite demanding workloads, leaders and team members continue to dedicate time toward improving student involvement and providing a better community on campus. Harris, along with other VPs, must also find the time for other smaller events if they are to show support for fellow teams.

“I believe in the service team,” Harris said.