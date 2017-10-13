‘Come See The World’ at new photo exhibit

The Study Abroad Office, in conjunction with the office of International Programs, held a reception to mark the commencement of their “Come See The World” photo exhibition for their Study Abroad Photo Contest at WSU’s Shepherd Union Gallery on Oct. 6.

While the study abroad photo contest has been around for two years, this exhibit marks the first gallery showing of contest entries. The showing drew a crowd including faculty, contest participants and their friends and family.

Sounds of the world set the ambiance for guests, as well as food and beverages.

Attendees of the exhibit moved from wall to wall as they discussed photos and the memories associated with the photos detailing their travels abroad.

The exhibit features snapshots taken by students who partook in recent study abroad trips to Europe, Africa, Asia and South America.

Fifty-seven WSU students participated in the contest, but due to space constraints of the gallery, only one photo per contestant was selected by SAO staff and put on display in the gallery.

The purpose of this contest was to show people how travel can transform students into well-rounded, global citizens.

“This photo contest lets students see the world through the lens of their peers,” said Director of Study Abroad Rebecca Schwartz. The project emphasizes broadening students’ outlook on the world as it is a major part of the university’s mission statement.

“It was so beautiful and I just felt like this picture captured the heart of my experience there,” said Amanda Meidell, a WSU senior art student who spent a month in Venice, Italy, on her first study abroad trip.

Out of the thousands of pictures taken, she chose to submit a picture depicting a brick-wall building with an elderly man watering plants on a window sill.

While the voting process is currently open up until Oct. 27, those who would like to support candidates vying for first, second and third place can do so by viewing the photos either at the Union Gallery or on the WSU’s Study Abroad Facebook page. Votes are cast by liking a photo on Facebook.

When the polls are closed votes will be tallied and the persons whose pictures were ranked first, second and third place will receive scholarship money applied to their student accounts.

The first place category scholarship is valued at $300, second place $200 and third place $100.