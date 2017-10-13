Community pitches in to help build homes

A robbery in late September left the Habitat for Humanity of Weber and Davis Counties scrambling for additional aid while families are put at risk of not having a home ready before the winter season.

The Habitat for Humanity Ogden program discovered that an unidentified suspect jumped the fence at the 30th Street build site and stole $5,000 worth of tools donated by the community on Sept. 27.

The robbery halted the construction of homes for two families in need, both of whom are Weber State University students.

While police have yet to arrest or identify a suspect in the case, community members have already donated to the organization to assist in the recovery.

When word of the robbery got around, the surrounding communities sprang to action and were able to raise a little over $5,000 through a GoFund me account. However, more help is needed to finish construction on the two homes.

“The robbery delayed our build job for a couple of weeks until we had a huge response from the public and some contractors,” Jeannie M. Gamble, Habitat for Humanity executive director in Weber and Davis Counties said. “They came in and helped us catch up quite a bit. Now we are only about a week or two behind.”

Travis Parsons, a retired veteran who served in The Middle East, Africa and Asia, is promised to receive one of the Habitat for Humanity homes. He appreciated the community’s quick action and hopes to move in by the holiday season.

“The community stepped up and brought us tons of equipment to replace what was lost,” Parsons said.

While Gamble is appreciative of the help received so far, she acknowledged the need for more donations to cover the more expensive equipment stolen in the robbery.

“We are in need of volunteers and donations at this time. Some of the tools were more expensive to replace than we thought,” Gamble said.

Parsons also agrees that what’s needed most right now: more donations so that others like him can have a home.

“We are a nonprofit. All of this has been out of the goodness of people’s charity. The more that that happens, the more that they can help others,” Parsons said.

To prevent further break ins or robberies, the organization has installed a stronger door and lock system on the storage unit and moved it to the front. They also now have multiple security cameras.