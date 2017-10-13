Davis film project unites community

The Local Community Film Project combined local talent and skill to produce its full-length film, “Before Your Time.”

Set to release on Oct. 20 in the Kaysville Theater, the film takes place in a small town called “Bountyfield,” which is a parallel to Bountiful, Utah. “Before Your Time” was filmed all around Davis County by a cast and crew comprised of local talent.

The movie is about 17-year-old Dylan and his two sisters, and focuses on the family’s struggles after the death of their mother.

“When working on the small community level, it can be hard to compete with big Hollywood,” Director Lucas McGraw said. “But I figure that if you create good stories and such, people will still really enjoy it the same.”

McGraw said the film team wanted to create something that highlights their community talent, showcasing local musicians, actors and artists.

His hope was to figure out a way to have everyone come together and put something great on screen, and he believed they achieved that goal.

“The purpose of the movie is to promote that there is talent in communities,” Landon Kasten said. Kasten plays the lead role of Dylan Foster in the movie. “It shows that there is talent everywhere. That each community can provide the same kind of talent that you see on the Hollywood big scree.”

Kasten continued, “We want people who are watching this movie to realize their own talent, take the chance, and not let anything else in the world tear them down.”

Janie Wilkinson plays the character of an eccentric, lovable aunt. She became involved in the film project after her son wrote one of the scenes.

“It’s just been an amazing experience and I’ve loved every minute of it. It’s a must-see movie,” Wilkinson said.

McGraw felt that the final product exceeded his expectations.

“Once you get in every single artist’s contribution to this, it’s amazing to see how each one has really helped bring this whole project together,” he said.

McGraw compared the filming to putting together a house: taking raw, unorganized materials and placing them into the right places. He said, “Once you can actually see the results of a bunch of peoples’ different contributions come together, it’s beautiful. That’s the power of filmmaking.”

The cast and crew are all locally based and have worked tirelessly with the Community Film Project for the past two years to bring this movie to life.

The film is family friendly and all are invited to the premiere. Tickets are currently available for purchase.

For more information and for ticket sales go to www.communityfilmproject.com/.