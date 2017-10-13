Weber State LGBTQ+ community rallies for pride week

In honor of National Coming Out Day, Weber State’s president of the Gender and Sexuality Alliance organization Kestin Page hosted the second annual Weber State LGBTQ+ pride rally event on Oct. 11.

The pride rally, which was held in the Weber State’s student union atrium, featured numerous speakers who were both allies or a part of the LGBTQ+ community themselves.

The first speaker to kick off the rally was Weber State student Colton Bell, who is the president of the Greek council and the assistant director of the Clubs and Organizations branch of WSUSA.

Bell shared how he has felt accepted as a member of the LGBTQ+ community by making friends with members of the LGBTQ+ center on campus after coming from a small town.

Bell said, “I walked into Weber State and I felt included immediately. There was so much love and inclusivity, just right around the corner from me, that I had no idea that was there available for me all the time.”

After Bell’s remarks, Ogden city council woman Marcia White showed her support for the pride rally by stating how the work for the LGBTQ+ community is still continuing.

Not only did city council woman Marcia White come and share support, but Spanish professor Dr. Tom Matthews and student body president Aulola Moli spoke as well.

Both Matthews and Moli called for attendees to step up and support those students who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community and to learn to get to know them.

Kestin Page reminded attendees how the work for equality is still not complete. He discussed how there have been attacks in the LGBTQ+ community that have come since marriage equality was established, those attacks being within walls of employment and about housing and access to restrooms.

“These issues impact us in disproportionate ways, some more severely than others,” Page said. “But just because something doesn’t cause you personal harm doesn’t mean it isn’t something we shouldn’t fight like hell for to ensure everyone is guaranteed equal justice under the law.”

Page went on to tell attendees that the LGBTQ+ community and allies need to stand with other marginalized groups and their rights. Groups like Black Lives Matter, people with disabilities and women were mentioned.

Page ended his remarks by thanking student allies who came to support the LGBTQ+ community and expressed his love for the LGBTQ+ community and those students who haven’t come out yet.

The pride rally concluded with words from coordinator of the Weber State LGBTQ+ center Jayson Strokes, who discussed resources available around campus and told attendees that everyone was welcome at the LGBTQ+ center on campus.