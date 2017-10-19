Drag show dazzles audience

After a week filled with lectures, discussions, panels and other events to raise awareness of the LGBTQ+ community, Weber State University’s “Nightmare on Drag” event ended Pride Week on Oct. 13 at the Davis campus.

WSU student Joey Monroe helped out at Pride Week, spending time at the resource center’s booth, passing out pamphlets and other educational materials. Monroe felt that WSU’s Pride Week successfully informed the student community about different genders and sexuality.

The drag show event was interactive and, as Monroe observed, allowed people to get a glimpse of the LGBTQ+ community and show support without having to participate by dressing up in drag.

“People know what drag is,” Monroe said. He observed that this makes people more familiar or comfortable with attending and LGBTQ-sponsored events.

Admittance was free, and all tips and donations raised from the show were given to IRCONU Children’s Love & Laughter Fund for Youth Futures.