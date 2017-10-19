Previews Oct. 23–29

by Samantha Bunderson
19° International Jazz Festival of Punta del Este |
19º FESTIVAL INTERNACIONAL DE JAZZ DE PUNTA DEL ESTE
Luis Perdomo Cuarteto Johnattan Blake / batería Hans Glawischnig /bajo Luis Perdomo / piano Mark Shim / saxo tenor – wind controller
Martin Wind Cuarteto Homenaje a Bill Evans Bill Cunliffe /piano Joe La Barbera / batería Martin Wind / bajo Scott Robinson / saxotenor
Paquito D’Rivera presenta: Homenaje a Chano Pozo Alex Brown /piano Eric Doob / batería Zachary Brown / bajo Pernell Saturnino /percusión Diego Urcola / trompeta Paquito D’Rivera / saxo alto
FINCA EL SOSIEGO, Maldonado, Uruguay Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Weber State University jazz ensemble

WSU’s jazz ensemble aims to honor Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra in a tribute performance on Oct. 24. WSU Jazz, String Orchestra and vocal areas are collaborating for the show.

Fitzgerald and Sinatra were significant figures in the jazz world, producing songs that remain famous today. You might know Fitzgerald as “The Queen of Jazz,” and you’ve probably heard Sinatra’s “Come Fly with Me.” Both artists played pivotal roles in the popularization of jazz and are 20th century stars.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Val A. Browning Center. Tickets are $7 for general admission and $6 for students, seniors and military and can be purchased by visiting WSU’s performing arts website.

DINO PARK.JPG
Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Spooktacular

Halloween meets “Jurassic Park” at Ogden’s George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park on Oct. 23, 24 and 30. The park calls the event “Spooktacular,” as the park is decorated with Halloween lights, ghouls and other kinds of spookiness.

The park is open from 6:30–8:30 p.m. for “Spooktacular,” and a costume parade, followed with prizes and awards, will take place at 8 p.m.. Workers and volunteers will provide treats throughout the night, as well as hosting carnival activities.

BROADWAY.jpg
Photo credit: wikipedia

Utah Symphony ‘Broadway Divas’

The Utah Symphony presents, “Broadway Divas,” a star-studded show that promises intense vocals and maybe even a little competition. On Oct. 27, the symphony will be joined by four Broadway “divas.”

Conducted by Jack Everly, vocalists Christina Bianco, Christina DeCicco, N’Kenge and Kristen Plumley will perform songs from top-rated Broadway musicals, including selections from “Les Misérables,” “Dreamgirls,” “My Fair Lady,” “West Side Story” and “Chicago.”

Children eight and older are welcome to the performance held at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City. Tickets can be purchased by visiting: https://my.usuo.org/single/eventDetail.aspx?p=18135

SNOWBASIN HALLOWEEN.JPG
KONICA MINOLTA DIGITAL CAMERA Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Halloween party and dinner

If Pinterest hasn’t cut it for your Halloween dinner party ideas, or if you’re dying to show off your costume before Oct. 31, you might want to check out the menu at Snowbasin’s upcoming Halloween party and dinner.

The event will include a Halloween themed menu, a costume contest, a dance contest, a live DJ, prizes, cash bar, and children’s games.

The menu includes creepy, ghoulish food, like Maggot and Beetle Salad (quinoa with pine nuts and raisins), Incinerated Foul and Ashes (slow smoked Jamaican chicken with grits) and Ground Bone Paste with Dirt (cheesecake with Oreo crust).

Dinner and other activities are scheduled for Oct. 27 from 6–9:30 p.m.. Tickets are $35 for ages 12 and over, $18 for youth ages 6–11 and free for children under 5. Reservations are recommended and be made by calling 801-620-1021.

