Stand-up economist to perform at WSU

Stand-up economist Yoram Bauman, a stand-up comedian who discusses economics, will perform at the Weber State University Wildcat Theater on Nov. 2 from noon–1:30 p.m. and later at the Dumke Legacy Hall at 7 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.





Bauman graduated with a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Washington in 2003. He regularly performs at colleges and in the past has appeared alongside the late comedian Robin Williams and Nobel Prize winner for economic sciences Paul Krugman. Bauman has also appeared in TIME Magazine and on PBS and NPR and is the co-author of two economic cartoon novels.

Bauman was also a driving force for putting ideas of a carbon tax on a ballot for the state of Washington, which was almost passed as a state law. Carbon tax is a way to put a market price on fossil fuels while trying to make carbon users pay for climate damage.

Department of Sociology & Anthropology assistant professor Mark Stevenson met Bauman at a Citizens’ Climate Lobby meeting in a member’s house in Salt Lake City. Soon after the meeting, but not initially, Stevenson discovered Bauman was a stand-up economist.

Stevenson invited Bauman to speak about his experience on climate change at WSU, focusing primarily on carbon tax.

For Bauman’s performance, Stevenson asked him to add a comedic flair to his performance, believing students who attend his performance will be entertained with comedic relief while learning the important concepts of climate change and the carbon tax.

“I believe (Bauman) can give students a realistic view on policies regarding climate change and solutions for the problem,” Stevenson said. “Bauman’s performance, I believe, will inform students in an entertaining way and give (students) more insight about carbon tax.”

Bauman’s experience as an economist and an advocate for climate change motivated Stevenson to find sponsors for his performance at Weber. These sponsors include Sustainability Practices and Research Center (SPARC), the Department of Economics, Center for Leadership in Corporate Responsibility, Goddard School of Business & Economics and the Center for Community Engaged Learning.