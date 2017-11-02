Alternative avenues of paying for college

Students who do not qualify for academic or athletic scholarships may find it difficult to pay for their college education. However, finding jobs, paid internships or outside scholarships can assist them financially.

On-campus jobs allow students to work around their class schedules while paying for their education, and some students may even qualify for a work-study position.

In work-study positions, the government pays for a student’s college education as long as they have enough credit hours. With the government paying for their college, this makes the qualifiers more likely to get hired.

Technology and Events Specialist for Career Services Katie Swainston said having an on-campus job benefits students who want work experience while on campus, and there are steps to take whether they qualify for work-studies or not.

First, applying for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, qualifies a student to work an on-campus job. Students should then visit the Weber State University website to look for job postings.

After submitting a job application, the student can expect to be put on a waiting list or a pooled application until a position opens. During the waiting period, the department will contact the applicant to see if they are still interested in the position.

According to Swainston, it’s the department’s responsibility to contact the applicant, not Career Services. She suggests sending the employeer an email to follow-up on position openings.

Students who qualify for a work-study position should then complete their work-study card, which can be picked up from the Financial Aid office.

Other ways to earn work for finances include participating in a paid internship with an outside company or one of WSU’s departments.

Marketing and Promotions Specialist for Weber State Athletics student intern Matthew Price said his paid internship helps extensively for his college education, and not only financially. He highly recommends other students to find a job or on-campus internship.

“The earned wages I get from this position goes towards anything,” Price said. “This position also works around my class schedule and gives me the behind-the-scenes on how Weber works as a

university.”

Aside from jobs and paid internships, outside scholarships are also available. These scholarships are funded by a program, organization or company outside of the university.

Swainston said students who are involved with individual corporations can get a tuition reimbursement. These corporations, such as Home Depot and Focus Services, are local enough for students to benefit.

“Another benefit for working with the individual corporations is that it gives student interns a head-start in the work environment and they are flexible with your schedule and a convenient environment to work it,” Swainston said.

Asking local businesses to see if they can award you a scholarship is beneficial and the deciding factor for those awards are good grades, working for the business or being engaged in leadership positions while in college.