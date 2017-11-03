Previews Nov. 6–12





Gregory Porter Live at Eccles Theatre

Gregory Porter, winner of the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Album, will perform live at the Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake City at 8 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Porter has been called this generation’s most soulful jazz singer-songwriter. He created the song, “Take Me to the Alley,” and critics laud his natural ability to express emotion to audiences. Advocates of Porter’s work believe his growth as a musician and as a person demands the attention of audiences around the world.

Tickets can be purchased at ArtTix for $25–$55.

Beauty and the Beast

Clearfield Community Theater will be putting on Disney’s Broadway Musical, “Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Belle, small-town beauty who lives with her unconventional father, soon discovers life is more than meets the eye. She is taken hostage by the Beast, a young prince cursed by an enchantress. If he can discover love and win the heart of another, the curse will break and he will return to his former self. But, if he cannot, he is destined to live a life of permanent hideousness.

Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the Clearfield Community Theater.

Pedal Provo Ghost Tours

Come and experience Utah’s only cycling ghost tour, Pedal Provo Ghost Tours, on Nov. 11 at 9 p.m. Bring your own bike or rent one for a night full of spokes and spooks.

People of all ages will enjoy learning about true historical ghost stories. A tour guide takes patrons to various haunted and historical locations around the city.

With only 8–12 people in a group, it is a personalized experience where you can ask questions and take pictures. The tour guides enjoy getting to know you throughout the journey so feel free to converse.

“It was such a unique experience,” customer Lizzy W. said. “I felt like we got some exercise, but it wasn’t overly difficult or strenuous. I would definitely recommend to anyone looking to break their normal cycle of boring Provo dates.”

Some people may worry that these stories will give them nightmares, but Pedal Provo Ghost Tours explained that the experience is “more entertaining than bone-chilling.”

Tickets are $10–$16. Be sure to check https://pedalprovo.com/ for the most up-to-date information. Keep in mind dates and times are subject to change without notice.

Salt Lake Family Christmas Gift Show

Salt Lake’s Family Christmas Gift Show is coming to The South Towne Expo Center at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10–12.

The holiday gift show lets you choose from 450 booths that display original art and crafts, sculpture, ceramics, home décor, clothing, furniture, florals, jewelry, skin care products, antiques, candles, toys, specialty foods and other unique gift ideas that you can purchase for loved ones or keep for yourselves.

Visit with artists in the Artists in Action area, take your photo with Santa Clause and enjoy live entertainment from Utah’s best song and dance studios.

Pay once and return for all three days. Tickets are $11.50–$13.50, and children under 13 are free.

Visit http://www.FamilyChristmasGiftShow.com or call Dena Sablan at 800-521-7469 for more information.