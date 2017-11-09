Do you know your news? Nov. 9

1. The Oct. 8 fire in which valley left survivors asking for a detailed dispatch report to improve notification efforts for natural disasters?

a. Central

b. El Durado

c. Redwood

2. How many protesters were arrested after an anti-Trump march through downtown Los Angeles on Nov. 4?

a. 2

b. 12

c. 22

3. The health crisis in which country is forcing women to give birth in the waiting room?

a. Peru

b. Venezuela

c. Nicaragua

4. Who’s the first woman to win the New York City Marathon in 40 years?

a. Shalane Flanagan

b. Joan Benoit

c. Laurie Binder

5. Who was the gunman who killed 26 people at a First Baptist Church in Texas on Nov. 5?

a. Austin J. Boutain

b. Sayfullo Saipov

c. Devin Kelley

6. Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has been under house arrest for what reasons?

a. Corruption and sexual harassment

b. Conspiracy and money laundering

c. Fraud and domestic violence

1. C. The Oct. 8 Redwood Valley fire destroyed 8,000 homes, and more than 40 people before the flames were controlled. Two months after the fire, survivor Nick Ioimo said, “Nobody could have stopped that fire. But the people could have got out.” Other survivors agree with Ioimo, and they requested to see the detailed dispatch report of the fire.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the county issued an evacuation order more than an hour after the initial fire report, when several Redwood Valley residents called 911 with reports of being trapped in the fire. Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman declined to explain the decisions to tell Redwood Valley residents to evacuate, but he promised residents a detailed accounting of his department’s actions by Nov. 9.

2. A. After an anti-Trump march through downtown Los Angeles, records show only two people were arrested of the 400 protestors. According to The Los Angeles Times, University of Southern California associate research professor and protest organizer Perry Hoberman “hoped the event would energize others to stand up to what he sees as the administration’s racist and divisive policies.”

Trump supporters arrived to oppose the march’s message, claiming the protesters are “on the side of evil.” The Los Angeles Police Department separated the groups from each other to prevent any potential physical confrontation. The Trump supporters did not obtain a permit to march so the LAPD officers allowed them to march in the opposite direction of the protestors.

3. B. According to the Miami Herald, Venezuela’s health crisis reflects the world’s poorest nations: patients are being treated on hospital floors, naked women are having their babies in waiting rooms and forecasts show hundreds of thousands of children could die from malnutrition. Hospitals and clinics can only supply a little over 25 percent of hospital beds needed in the country and less than 5 percent of medical supplies needed for treatments.

President of the Venezuelan Medical Federation Douglas Leon Natera said, “Any Venezuelan who gets sick here in the country today runs the risk of entering a clinic only to have the relatives leave crying” because of the scarce medical supply.

4. A. On Nov. 5, Shalane Flanagan became the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon in 40 years. According to The Los Angeles Times, Flanagan was in the 2013 Boston Marathon and witnessed the terrorist attack during the race. She couldn’t participate in the Boston Marathon this year due to an injury.

The New York City Marathon came five days after a terrorist attack which killed 8 people in Manhattan. “This last week has been really hard as a nation and in New York,” Flanagan said. “We always need a reason to smile in tough times and hopefully I can bring a few smiles to people’s faces today.”

5. C. 26-year-old Devin Kelley killed 26 and injured 20 First Baptist Church members in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Nov. 4. According to The Washington Post, Kelley repeatedly sent “threatening texts” to his mother-in-law, who frequented the church.

Kelley was convicted of assaulting his spouse and stepson while serving in the Air Force. He was also sent to a mental health facility in 2012 after he snuck onto an Air Force base and made death threats against military superiors, according to a police report.

6. B. According to the Huffington Post, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was arrested two weeks ago on 12 federal counts, most notably for conspiracy and money laundering, and was set to appear in court on Nov. 6 for hearings on his release. Manafort posed a flight risk to U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson due to the fact he held three passports, but Manafort’s lawyers assured the judge it was for work reasons.

After the case, Manafort was put on house arrest under electronic monitoring and a $10 million unsecured bond. Manafort’s lawyers pledged his appearance in future court cases if he has the ability to limit his travel to homes and apartments in Florida, Virginia, New York and Washington, D.C.