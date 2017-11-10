’Cats keep it rolling in win over Vikings

Weber State University’s volleyball team entered senior weekend with a huge 3–1 win over the Portland State Vikings and won their third consecutive match.

The Wildcats came off a two-win weekend defeating Northern Arizona and Southern Utah. Weber State also entered the match having won three of their last four matches.

“It’s probably the biggest win since I’ve been at Weber State,” head coach Jeremiah Larsen said. “The girls never stopped competing and I couldn’t be more proud. They deserve it.”

The ’Cats got off to a rocky start, trailing the Vikings 9–3, but were able to come back and tie it up at 10 apiece. With the help from junior outside hitter Andrea Hale and sophomore outside hitter Megan Gneiting, WSU had a mid-set 9–1 run that helped them to a 25–17 victory.

Gneiting had five kills in the first set, including the set-ending kill.

In a close back-and-forth second set, the Vikings went on a 4–0 run and stole the set from the ’Cats 25–19, seizing the momentum going into the break.

In the third set, the Vikings came out firing on all cylinders and went on a 7–0 run. Gneiting started the rally with back-to-back service aces, and WSU slowly chipped away at the lead, eventually tying it up at 18–18.

With their longest run of the third set, WSU’s senior outside hitter Amanda Varley slammed it home with a huge kill to secure the set win 25–19.

The Wildcats then got off to a quick start and jumped to a huge lead that was answered by a 9–2 Portland State run, which tied everything up 14 all.

Throughout the fourth set, the lead changed 10 total times. Weber State sophomore mid-blocker Aubrey Saunders and freshman setter Ashlyn Power were able to make some huge plays and help secure the set.

The Vikings looked to close the fourth set but blew their 24–19 lead and Varley finished it off with a kill, ending the final set 25–23 and netting a 3-1 match win for the Wildcats.

After Thursday’s win, Weber State increased their playoff chances.

Weber State was led offensively by Gneiting with a new career high 21 kills. Gneiting also added another new career high in service aces, with four total.

WSU also received double-digit kills from Varley with 12, and junior outside hitter Gracey Tuifua added 10 kills of her own.

Varley and senior libero Thamires Cavalcanti shared the game’s high in digs with 18, and WSU once again proved that blocking is their strength, recording 12 to the Vikings five.

Weber State improved to 9–18 on the season and 7–8 in the Big Sky Conference.

‘Cats host Sacramento State Saturday Nov. 11 for senior night honoring Varley, Jesse Hover, and Cavalcanti.