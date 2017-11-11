Health center: What students should know

The Student Health Center is urging students to get their flu shot because misconceptions about the flu could lead students to not getting their shot, which may cause all sorts of problems.

The health center started giving out flu shots Oct. 2 and will continue offering them until they run out. At the time this article was written, the health center had around 60 flu vaccines left.

Even if they run out, they still recommend students go get their flu shot. Flu vaccines can be obtained at their local Smith’s or CVS.

Rochelle Creager, the Student Wellness Coordinator, says that even though the flu is a weakened virus, it’s is still one of the top ten causes of death in the U.S.

One misunderstanding is that getting the flu shot leads to becoming sick. This is a myth. It is medically impossible for anyone to get sick because of the flu shot.

Someone becoming sick after receiving the flu shot means they already had the illness in their system when they received the shot.

However, flu shots aren’t the only thing the health center wants students to know about.

On November 1, the health center introduced a new payment plan with Wildcat cards. They will only accept credit cards and payments on students’ Wildcat cards.

“It’s a great way at the beginning of the semester for students to put $25 or $50 on reserve on their card. When students do get sick, they can pay for their medications using their Wildcat card. That way they don’t have to end up scrambling for money,” Dianna Abel, executive director of the health center, said.

The Health Center can also take care of any general health care needs. Students do not need insurance to receive treatment at the health center.

“I usually explain it as anything you can go to the Instacare for you can come to the health center for,”

Creager said. “If someone is feeling like they may have strep throat, for example, they can get tested, pick up their prescription and start feeling better. It’s a really easy in and out process.”

The health center has a small pharmacy with common prescriptions that students are more likely to need or pick up. They also have a small lab and X-ray service as well.

“I’ve only been to the Health Center a few times,” student Kuei Makol said. “I’m always really impressed with them whenever I go. It’s nice to have something that’s right on campus with easy access.”

The Health Center at the Weber State University Ogden ampus is located in the Student Services Building, room 190. The Health Center for the WSU Davis Campus is Building D2, room 220.