Previews Nov. 13–19





“Talent Salad” at the Comedy Loft

On Nov. 15, the Comedy Loft presents its fifth installment of “Talent Salad,” a comedy show where performers are asked to interpret the predetermined theme however they see fit. Come for a night full of laughs in a great atmosphere.

This event is part of series hosted by Ogden’s Comedy Loft on the third Wednesday of every month. November’s theme is “Thx,” which will be hosted by Danielle Susi and Chelsea Maki.

The show goes from 8–9 p.m. and is located on 3934 Washington Blvd. in Ogden.

Admission is free for all, but donations are always encouraged. For more information go to: www.ogdencomedyloft.com/event/talent-salad-thx/

“The Big Sick”

This free movie screening is presented by the Utah Film Center. On Nov. 15, the movie will play at Peery’s Egyptian Theater from 7–9 p.m..

Visit Ogden’s synopsis of the film reads, “Kumail (Kumail Nanjiani), in the middle of becoming a budding stand-up comedian, meets Emily (Zoe Kazan). Meanwhile, a sudden illness sets in forcing Emily to be put into a medically-induced coma. Kumail must navigate being a comedian, dealing with tragic illness, and placating his family’s desire to let them fix him up with a spouse, while contemplating and figuring out who he really is and what he truly believes.”

Tickets can be ordered by calling: 801-689-8700 or by visiting: http://egyptiantheaterogden.com/events.





Wine Pairing Dinner hosted by Ogden Golf and Country Club

The Ogden Golf and Country Club is hosting a special wine pairing dinner on Nov. 16 from 6–8 p.m. An evening of fine dining, good company and classy enjoyment can be expected.

The event is located on 4197 S Washington Blvd. in Ogden.

Admission is $95 dollars, and participants must be at least 21 years or older. For more information go to: www.ogdencountryclub.com/event/wine-pairing-dinner/

Habitat for Humanity: Dine and Donate

Weber and Davis county community members are invited to come join the Habitat for Humanity of Weber and Davis to a “Dine and Donate” event on Nov. 16.

Moe’s Southwest Grill will be hosting and 20% of the proceeds that night will go to the efforts in building and repairing homes for families in need and affected by the many natural disasters.

The restaurant was founded in Atlanta, Georgia and is a Mexican restaurant and Tex-Mex grill.

Drop by any time from 10:30 a.m.–10 p.m. Any and all purchases made during that time will contribute to the cause. Prices of menu may vary.

Moe’s Southwest Grill is located on 930 Antelope Drive in Layton. For more information go to: www.habitatwd.org/events/