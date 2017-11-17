You May Also Like...

The Motorola Epic

Columns

First the pepper-spray came out, then the switchblade. At that point, I began to wonder about my life-choices.   See, it all started with a Motorola and an ad on KSL. […]

by Joshua Wineholt

Fancy fiction flashes on the International Day of Words

Arts & Entertainment

Your voice can be heard. Get published in The Signpost. In honor of the International Day of Words on Nov. 23, The Signpost is holding a flash fiction contest. Send […]

by Samantha Bunderson

Students go abroad for enrichment

Culture/Diversity

Studying abroad allows students to step away from traditional education within the United States and into far off lands where the culture is rich and dreams of traveling are fulfilled, […]

by Stefany Marquez

