Wildcats take on Leathernecks in FCS Playoffs

After being named Co-Champions of the Big Sky Conference, the Weber State University Wildcats were all but guaranteed to get into the FCS Playoffs.

At the FCS Selection Show on ESPNU it was announced that the Wildcats will be hosting a first-round playoff game against Western Illinois University. This will be the sixth trip to the playoffs in WSU football history and the first time ever that Weber State will host a FCS Playoff game in Ogden.

The Wildcats ended the regular season with a 9–2 record, sharing first place in the Big Sky Conference. The Leathernecks finished their regular season with an 8–3 record, good for fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The winner of the matchup between Weber State and Western Illinois will take on Southern Utah University in Cedar City. The Thunderbirds got the better of Weber State in their matchup earlier this season, winning the game 32–16. However, the last time the Wildcats played in Cedar City they came back from down 22 points to win on the road.

The game between the Wildcats and Leathernecks will take place on Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. MDT and will be broadcast on ESPN3.