Previews Nov. 27–Dec. 3

Classic guitar ensemble concert

WSU will host a classical guitar ensemble concert on Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. This event is free to the public and will be hosted in Val A. Browning Center for the Performing Arts, Garrison Choral Room 136.

The concert will feature a variety of guitarists who will perform music from different cultures and history.

Christkindlmarkt

On the first of December of every year in Germany, “Christkindlmarkts,” or Christmas markets, fill every city, town and village. In celebration of the German tradition, This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City hosts their own Christkindlmarkt.



The market opens on Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. and is open Nov. 29–30 and Dec. 1–2.

Vendors selling art, German food and drinks, holiday trinkets and hats and scarves will have booths at the market. Admittance is free, but you might want to bring some spare cash to buy Gluhwein or Dampfknudeln.

On Nov. 29 at 6 p.m., St. Martin’s lantern parade will commemorate all the service conducted in the community.

On Dec. 1–2 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., St. Nicholas will be at the market in a “celebration of giving.”





Ballet West’s “The Nutcracker”

OSBA showed “The Nutcracker” at WSU’s Val A. Browning Theater on Nov. 24–25. If you missed the Thanksgiving-week show, “The Nutcracker” will play in Salt Lake City throughout December.

Ballet West will perform their rendition of “The Nutcracker” from Dec. 2–30 at the J Q Lawson Capital Theatre in Salt Lake City. Matinees and 7 p.m. showings are available, as well as “Sugar Plum Parties” after certain showings.

For more information and tickets visit Ballet West’s website: https://balletwest.org/events/nutcracker2017.

Brewer’s Tour

Curious about how your beer went from yeast to refreshing bottle? Or are you a lover of Ogden’s own Talisman Company beer? Ogden’s Talisman Brewing Company will host a “Brewer’s Tour” on Dec. 1 from 6–8 p.m.

The two-hour tour will be led by the company’s owner and brewmaster, Dusty, and brewer, Chuck. Participants will see step-by-step how the brewing process works, experiencing every step of the process from examining live yeast under the microscope to tasting developing beer.

Tickets are available for $20 by visiting the website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/exclusive-brewery-tour-tickets-40100765469.