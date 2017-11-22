Weber State falls to the Utes, rises above Pioneers

The Weber State University women’s basketball team faced off the University of Utah Utes, falling by a score of 85–58.

This game marked the second game of the early season for the Wildcats squad. Before the game began, the Wildcats were at a disadvantage against Utah.

Head coach Bethann Ord said, “Utah is bigger, stronger and faster.”

The game opened up with quick scores from both teams, before the Utes eventually were able to build a small lead as the first quarter ended with the scoreboard reading 23–16 in favor of the Utes.

The Wildcats opening quarter was highlighted by senior guard, Larryn Brooks who accounted for half of the team’s scoring.

The Wildcats were able to score at the end of the half with a buzzer beating three pointer from junior guard Emily Drake. The Wildcats trailed 42–29 at the end of the first half.

The second half picked up where the first half left off, with the Utes controlling the game in all aspects. The Wildcats’ problem began in the second quarter when the Utes started to push the tempo and exploit the Wildcats’ lack of size.

The final quarter opened up with the ’Cats trailing 63–36. In the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, both teams scored a combined 23 points. As the game came to an end, the Utes dribbled out the clock, securing an 85-58 win.

Ord said, “We gotta get back to work, and get back at it.”

The Wildcats got back at it on Nov. 20, in a come from behind win over the University of Antelope Valley Pioneers 80–70.

The Pioneers got off to a huge lead, opening the game on an 11–0 run, before Weber State could even bury a shot. The Wildcats started chipping away at the lead with an 8–0 run, holding the Pioneers scoreless the final four minutes of the first quarter. Weber State still trailed 22–13.

The ’Cats kept the Pioneers shots out of the net through most of the second quarter, but they also struggled offensively, going 1-8 from the field with the score tied 36–24 going into the half.

The Wildcats came out of halftime rolling, with a 12–4 run that energized the home crowd.

“I love our fan base,” said Brooks. “I think they love what we are doing they see what we are capable of and continue to show up and make noise.”

With the help of the cheering fans, the ’Cats rode the momentum and ended the third quarter on a 7–2 run.

Antelope Valley kept their lead for much of the fourth quarter, until the Wildcats went on a game-winning scoring run off the backs of Brooks, senior Jocelyn Adams, junior Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman and senior Briana Gray.

“We did a great job on that possession of driving and kicking and my teammates found me,” Brooks said. “We should have been doing it the whole game but that shot was huge for us and got us rolling.”

WSU ended the fourth on a 10–0 run and held the Pioneers to a three minute scoring drought and a come from behind win with the final scoreboard reading 80–70.



“A win is a win,” Ord said. “Our defense came out the second half with more intensity and led to the stops we needed.”

Weber State was led by Brooks with 24 points and Welch-Coleman who added 12 and a team high of six assists while Adams pulled down a game high of eight rebounds.