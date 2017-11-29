Answer the call for student artwork

The Mary Elizabeth Dee Shaw Gallery at Weber State University will be accepting submissions of student artwork for the 2018 Student Art Exhibition, which will open on Jan. 19, 2018 and run through Feb. 10, 2018.

Starting Dec. 1, entry forms will be available to all WSU students enrolled in the 2017–2018 school year. After submitting an entry form, students will deliver their entries from Jan. 9–11, 2018.

Artworks, entry fees and forms should be taken to the Shaw Gallery front desk for delivery between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Art pieces must have been created while in attendance at Weber within the last two years. Students must complete two entry forms per submission. All media forms will be accepted.

Students will be able to submit up to five art entries. The cost is $5 per entry. Diptychs or triptychs will be considered as one entry and will cost $10. Series consisting of four or more pieces will count as one entry and cost $15. Art Guild members will receive $1 off each entry.

Submitted works must be completely ready for display and jurying, meaning they need to be framed, mounted, etc.

Julia Greenway will be a guest juror for the exhibition. Originally from Michigan, Greenway began her practice as a curator in a new media gallery in Georgetown, then relocated to Seattle in 2011.

She developed exhibitions at various galleries in the region, such as the Henry Art Gallery and the Seattle Art Museum. Her work focuses on how digital media influences the aesthetic presentation of gender, economy and environment.

A list of accepted works will be posted on the door of the Shaw Gallery on Jan. 16 at 9:30 a.m. Any artworks that were not selected for the exhibition must be picked up that day between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Works that are selected will remain in the gallery through the exhibition.