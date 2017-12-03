Beehive Bowl rematch; Wildcats to take on the “team down south”

The shared Big Sky title winners will battle it out in the “rematch of the century,” as the Weber State Wildcats will travel to Cedar City to take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds for the second round of the FCS playoffs.

“This is a big game,” Weber State coach Jay Hill said. “We didn’t play very good last time we had an opportunity with them. There has been a lot of talk last week about co-championships and all that. This is a huge game. It’s going to be big for us, it’s going to be big for them.”

The Wildcats advanced to the second round after defeating Western Illinois 21–19 at home on Nov. 25. This win marked the third FCS Playoff win in school history.

Weber State and Southern Utah tied for the Big Sky Championship title this season with records of 7–1. The Wildcats enter the game ranked No. 8 and 11 in the national polls, while the Thunderbirds sit at No. 12 and 13.

Weber State now has a record of 10–2 after defeating the Leathernecks last week, tying the record for most wins in a single season. A win at Southern Utah this week would set a new all-time high for the Wildcats.

Southern Utah only suffered one conference loss this season against Sacramento State, 27–54. Weber State defeated Sacramento State 31–24, but later lost to Southern Utah 16–32 at home after senior quarterback Stefan Cantwell suffered a concussion early in the second quarter.

Overall, the Wildcats lead the series against Southern Utah 16–8, despite losing five of the last seven match-ups against the Thunderbirds.

While the odds may not seem to be in the Wildcats favor, one statistic is: the road team has won six of the last seven games in this series.

Last year in Cedar City, the Wildcats scored 23 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally back from a 22-point deficit, defeating Southern Utah, 37–36.

Saturday’s game is set to start at 6 p.m. MDT at the Eccles Coliseum in Cedar City. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN3 and on WatchESPN.com.