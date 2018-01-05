Preview Jan. 8–14





Talisman Beer Yoga

For those looking to de-stress after a long day, Talisman Brewery offers an opportunity for angst-filled parents, workaholics and wearied Wildcats to take the edge off with beer and yoga.



The one-hour-long beginner yoga class starts at 6 p.m. on Jan. 8. Participants must bring a valid ID, a yoga mat and be at least 21 years old.

Beer yoga costs $10 plus tax. Reserve tickets by calling 385-389-2945.





Free Monday concert featuring Troubadour 77

Peery’s Egyptian Theater and Excellence in the Community are starting the new year off with a series of free concerts.



Monday nights will now be opportunities for Ogden music lovers to listen to various performers without spending the time traveling to the Vivint Smarthome Arena.

On Jan. 8 at 6 p.m., the theater’s doors will open to audiences, and at 7 p.m., acclaimed Nashville songwriting couple Monty Powell and Anna Wilson will take the stage.

Monty Powell is responsible for creating hits like Keith Urban’s “Tonight I Wanna Cry” and “For You,” a song that was featured in the film “Valor.”

Anna Wilson is a jazz singer and a songwriter who joined forces with Powell to create their music group, Troubadour 77.

For more information, visit: http://www.egyptiantheaterogden.com/events.

Piece of Mind Quilt Guild

Crafters and quilters of all abilities are invited to participate in the Piece of Mind Quilt Guild event on Jan. 11 from 6:30–8:30 p.m. at the mouth of Ogden Canyon in Rainbow Gardens.

The guild, which is part of the Utah State Quilt Guild, meets periodically to share tips and tricks with one another on quilting techniques. Along with sharing ideas, the group also produces quilts for charity.

For more information, call 801-745-1977.

RMPRA Rodeo

The Rocky Mountain Professional Rodeo Association presents its Winter Rodeo Series, hosted at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden.

On Jan. 12 and 13, rodeo events will begin at 7:30 p.m. and go until 10:30 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $10 and tickets for children ages 3–11 are $5.

Contact the Golden Spike Event Center at 801-399-8798 for tickets.