The great outdoors and $30,000

by Joe Traub

With the new year underway, Weber State University is putting on a brand-new event in 2018. The Hall Global Entrepreneurship Center will host an Outdoor Weber contest, which is open to college students throughout the country.

BLM_Winter_Bucket_List_-19-_Gooseberry_Mesa_National_Recreation_Trail,_Utah,_for_Challenging_Biking_Terrain_and_Spectacular_Views_(160885.jpg
Bureau of Land Management on Wikimedia Commons

“This first-of-its-kind competition gives college students across the country the opportunity to advance their outdoor recreation idea,” Brandon Stoddard, the Hall Global Entrepreneurship Center director, said. “Those who take advantage of this opportunity will be better prepared to make their dream happen.”

Participants in the event will be given the opportunity to showcase their ideas for recreation products or services. Submissions begin on Jan. 5 and culminate when finalists compete from March 22–24. The final competitions will take place at the Snowbasin, Wolf Creek and Powder Mountain resorts.

The contest is open to all students across the country. Students can submit videos with their proposal ideas to outdoorweber.com. Twenty-five individuals will be selected for the semifinals. Semifinalists are determined by who gets the highest number of online votes from Jan. 26 to Feb. 15. From there, a panel of industry experts will select the 10 finalists.

The winner of the contest will be awarded $30,000 to develop their business concept.

The awards banquet on Mar. 23 will feature keynote speaker Marcus Lemonis, chair of Camping World Holdings and a star on CNBC’s “The Profit.”

“I am personally and proudly invested in more than 150 U.S. businesses,” Lemonis said. “Our business mantra for success has always been ‘people-process-product,’ but, without a doubt, people are the most important part of a businesses success, which is why I am looking for the brightest, hardest working and most entrepreneurial-minded students.”

Camping World Holdings is a leading outdoor and camping retailer, which was founded in 2016. It is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, and has sponsored recent major sporting events. Camping World provided funds for the 2017 Major League Baseball semifinals, as well as a college football bowl game between Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State University.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Robots, internet and online shopping: Upcoming technology in 2018

Mobile

Technology trends can display the awaited realization of predicted products from the past as well as objects users did not know they needed until it was released. In 2017, virtual […]

by Chris Nichols

Trump’s change to national monuments starts political wildfire

Above the Scroll

Two national monuments in Utah have become five smaller and less inclusive national monuments. Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument was reduced from 1.9 million acres to around 1 million acres […]

by John Wise

Preview Jan. 8–14

Arts & Entertainment

Talisman Beer Yoga For those looking to de-stress after a long day, Talisman Brewery offers an opportunity for angst-filled parents, workaholics and wearied Wildcats to take the edge off with […]

by Samantha Bunderson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *