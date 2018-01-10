Wildcats drop Thunderbirds from top to bottom

While the Weber State University men’s basketball team took on the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds in Ogden, the two school’s women’s teams went head-to-head down in Cedar City.

At home, the WSU men claimed a 92–76 victory over the Thunderbirds. The Wildcats were led in the game by sophomore point guard Jerrick Harding and junior center Zach Braxton. Both players matched their career highs in scoring, with Harding picking up 31 points and Braxton scoring 22 points of his own.

They were two of the four ’Cats to score in double digits in the game. The other two were senior guards Ryan Richardson, who scored 16 points, and Dusty Baker, who picked up 11 points.

Braxton also led the team in rebounds, grabbing 13 in total for his third double-double of the season. Baker also carried the Wildcats in assists, dishing out eight in the game.

After the victory, the men took to the road and will not return home until Jan. 18, when they will play Sacramento State.

While the men claimed the victory up north, the women’s team picked up a 77–64 win down in the south of the state. It was the inside-out duo of redshirt senior guard Larryn Brooks and senior forward Jocelyn Adams who led the team to victory.

Brooks led the Wildcats with 21 points, and she was followed closely on the scoresheet by Adams and her own 18 points. Three other members of the WSU team also scored in double digits. Senior Kailie Quinn scored 13 points, senior Briana Gray scored 11 points and junior Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman was responsible for 10 points of her own.

Adams also led the team with 13 rebounds, her third double-double of the season. She was the only Wildcat to reach double digits in rebounds, with Quinn grabbing nine rebounds for second most in the game.

Even with her scoring in double digits, Gray was the defensive anchor for the Weber State team. She picked up four blocks, the most of any Wildcat in a game since Adams blocked four shots against the University of Portland on Dec. 17, 2017.

The next home game for the women’s team is on Jan. 11 against the University of Northern Colorado at the Dee Events Center.