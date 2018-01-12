Previews Jan. 16–21





“Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution”

The Utah Film Center presents, “Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution” at Peery’s Egyptian Theater on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.

The 71-minute film, produced in 2017, showcases filmmaker James Redford as he travels across the United States to discover clean energy’s impact. He visits American business owners and developers, evaluating the importance and benefits of their clean energy companies.

This film was an official selection for the 2017 Woodstock Film Festival.

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets can be purchased by visiting http://egyptiantheaterogden.com/events.

Cupcake Wars for Teens

On Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. in the Weber County Library, 12- to 18-year-olds are invited to participate in Cupcake Wars for Teens, an event that mirrors the Food Network hit.

Participants will learn about the science and art of cupcake making and will compete in a timed challenge. Contestants will design and decorate cupcakes. The most imaginative cupcake will win the top prize.

All supplies will be provided.

For more information, visit the Weber County Library’s Facebook event page.

Bright Star at Pioneer Theatre Company

“Bright Star,” a new musical from Grammy®-, Emmy®- and Academy Award®-winning Steve Martin and Grammy Award®-winning Edie Brickell, with direction by Tony Award®-winner Walter Bobbie and choreography by Josh Rhodes, is coming to the Pioneer Theatre Company until Jan. 27.

According to the Standard Examiner, the award-winning musical “tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s. Propelled by an ensemble of onstage musicians and dancers, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and powerfully moving performances.”

Tickets can be purchased at https://tickets.pioneertheatre.org.

18th Annual Gospel Music Festival

To honor and celebrate the African-American sacred music experience, Weber State University’s music department and community members are encouraging anyone in the Ogden area to celebrate a night of uplifting music and cultural insight.



The event will take place at WSU’s Val A. Browning Center on Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature various gospel music groups from the area, as well as performances from WSU choirs.

Entry to this event is free. However, audience members are invited to bring a gently used book to donate to Ogden’s K-12 schools.