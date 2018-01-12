The Jane Austen Study Abroad Experience

WSU’s study abroad program is expanding its 2018 options to include a foreign exploration to England. Geared toward English majors, this study abroad opportunity specifically offers students a chance to learn firsthand about Jane Austen.

The trip will take place from June 10 – 24, and while the program is developed for English majors, any student or community member who is interested in participating can.

According to the Jane Austen House Museum, Austen is “Britain’s most-loved writer.” For some of the students and faculty at WSU, this is not an exaggeration.

Rebecca Schwartz, the director of the study abroad program and the brains behind and Austen inspired trip, said she began reading “Pride and Prejudice” with her mother when she was twelve.

Since then, Austen had created an unbreakable bond between Schwartz and her mother.

Schwartz cherished that bond so much she pitched her Austen study abroad idea to Kyra Hudson, an instructor in the English department.

Hudson, who lived in the U.K. and visited several of the places Jane Austen had lived and worked, jumped on the opportunity to head this project.

Aimee Golden, a current graduate student, signed up and paid the deposit to go. For her, the best way to learn about Jane Austen is to walk in her footsteps and understand where she comes from.

“Jane Austen is really one of the earliest feminist writers in my opinion and that’s really important to me. I tend to go for more feminist and more woman friendly media. And she was writing things ahead of her time,” said Golden.

Hope Lytle, a senior majoring in Digital Media, is a huge fan of all the Jane Austen novels. While she was initially apprehensive about applying for the study abroad, Lytle changed her mind when she realized some unseen benefits to participating in the study abroad.

“I love her because she was writing romance stories. She’s like the O.G. of romance and it was before her time. I love the idea of woman’s perspective and the unfairness … during her time,” said Lytle.

The trip will include visits to Trafalgar Square, Westminster, Big Ben, Windsor Castle, Winchester, Jane Austen’s grave, a Thames River cruise, and tours to Chawton (Jane Austen’s house and museum), bath and Southhampton (where Jane Austen attended balls and parties).

Currently, there are five people signed up to attend the trip, but there needs to be a minimum of 12 people. This trip is not limited to just students. Faculty and staff can attend, and community members may participate as well.

Schwartz also said if there are more than 12 people signed up, prices may go down and money may be refunded.

Schwartz said of the study abroad program, “Over the last two years, 97% of our students have graduated or matriculated. It’s a really good opportunity to get credits in a short period of time because it’s such an intensive program. This is a very unique opportunity to follow in Jane Austen’s footsteps, go on this program, and get credits at the same time. It’s going to help them get jobs later in life when they can talk about their international experience.”

The itinerary for the trip will be posted on the Study Abroad website along with prices and scholarships available to help pay for expenses.

For more information about the Study Abroad program, go to www.weber.edu/studyabroad.