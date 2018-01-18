’Cats take down Fighting Hawks, improve to 7–0 at home

The Weber State University women’s basketball team continued their dominance at the Dee Events Center on Jan. 13, winning their seventh consecutive home game after taking down the University of North Dakota, 80–69.

The Wildcats entered the matchup winless against the Fighting Hawks in Ogden, and 2–8 overall.

“We protected our house and came up with a big win over a good team,” head coach Bethann Ord said.

WSU trailed by one point just five minutes into the first quarter, before going on an 11–0 run and taking an 18–7 lead into the second.

After junior Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman’s 3-pointer to start the second, Weber State went on a four-minute scoring drought and North Dakota brought the score within six. Weber State junior Emily Drake’s jumper started a 12–2 run, and the ’Cats took a 14-point lead into halftime.

“We had a really good game plan today,” Drake said. “We only had one day to prepare because of the game on Thursday, but we stuck with it and it showed.”

North Dakota started the third on a 7–0 run and kept the Wildcats scoreless during the first four minutes. WSU was able to gain momentum on a 10–0 run and took a 57–43 lead into the final quarter.

Weber State was able to maintain a solid lead in the fourth and earned their seventh consecutive home win.

“The team is really coming together and we love playing at home,” Drake said. “We’ve got a crowd coming to the games and after three seasons we are going in the right direction.”

Weber State improved to 12–4 overall and 4–1 in the Big Sky Conference. They currently sit in third place in the conference standings, just behind the University of Northern Colorado and the University of Montana.

“Having the students come out is great,” Ord said. “When people come and see us play they realize how tough we are and keep coming back.”

Weber State ended the afternoon with four players in double digits.

The ’Cats were led by Drake with 18 and senior Larryn Brooks with 19. Brooks also tallied four 3-pointers, making this her ninth game with four or more 3-pointers. Welch-Coleman also scored in double figures with 17 and senior Kailie Quinn rounded out the double-digit scorers with 12 points.

“It shows a lot about us,” Drake said. “Whenever you have four players in double digits it shows the conference we can play.”

The Wildcats ended the afternoon shooting 41 percent from the field and 37 percent from beyond the arc.

The ’Cats hit the road next week taking on Sacramento State on Jan. 18 and Portland State on Jan. 20 before returning home on Jan. 27 to take on Idaho State.

“It’s going to be a big road trip for us,” Drake said. “They are two good teams but we are going to be ready for it.”