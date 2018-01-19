WSU assistant football coach Preston Hadley joins BYU coaching staff

Following a two-year stint as a Weber State University assistant football coach, which culminated in a record-setting season, Preston Hadley is leaving Ogden to be the new safeties coach for Brigham Young University.

BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake announced today that Hadley will be taking over for former assistant coach Steve Kaufusi, who said that he is leaving to “pursue other interests,” according to the press release. Kaufusi had been a part of the BYU coaching staff for 16 years, beginning his tenure there in 2002.

“Preston is a leader and a coach who understands and knows how to teach the fundamentals and techniques of the game,” Sitake said. “He is a young, up-and-coming coach in this business, who brings experience overseeing the entire secondary and as a recruiting coordinator.”

Hadley graduated from BYU in 2013 with a degree in Communications. He followed that with a masters in Coaching and Athletic Administration from Concordia University Irvine in 2016.

Hadley began his coaching career at Santa Ana Junior College as an assistant in 2015, where he was in charge of cornerbacks and served as the recruiting coordinator. In 2016, he assumed the position as WSU’s assistant coach in charge of secondary and the recruiting coordinator.

During his time at Weber, the Wildcats were named Big Sky Conference Champions, and they rose to a top 5 national ranking.

“I’m honored to return home to represent BYU and looking forward to working alongside the great coaches on the staff,” Hadley said. “I am very thankful to Coach Jay Hill for teaching me how to be a football coach, and to Coach Sitake, Coach Tuiaki, and the BYU administration for the opportunity to serve at my alma mater and help provide the BYU experience to the student-athletes.”

Weber State officials have not yet announced who will be replacing Hadley.