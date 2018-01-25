Cougars ice ’Cats in shootout loss

The Weber State University hockey team was back in Ogden to face in-state rival, the BYU Cougars, at the Ogden Ice Sheet, losing 3–2 in a shootout on Jan. 20.

The Wildcats entered the game on a five game losing streak and hoped to sweep the Cougars, having won the first game between the two 4–2 win in regulation and 3–2 in a shootout.

WSU jumped on the Cougars just 11 minutes into the first period, with a snipe from junior forward Troy Quarnberg, giving him 15 goals on the season.





The Cougars answered back quickly with a deflection that went past WSU’s goaltender Kyle Lane, taking the teams into the first break tied at one.

“We scored first, and that’s something we haven’t done much of late,” assistant coach Frank Fox said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t keep the lead going into the first intermission and BYU was able to take momentum.”

BYU was able to capitalize on the power play during the second taking a 2–1 lead into the final period.

“We knew we needed a big third period,” Lane said. “We cracked down on defense and were able to net a goal.”

To start the third period, the ’Cats killed two power plays and retook the lead on a breakaway by senior forward Lakoda Coleman. Coleman tallied his 11th goal of the season, tying the game again.





Jonathan Cosman and Kyle Waronker both added an assist on Coleman’s goal.

With under five minutes left in the period, Lane made a diving save across the net, keeping the Cougars off the scoreboard and keeping the game tied.

“I knew I left a huge rebound,” Lane said. “And when it’s that late in the game you have to keep the puck out of the net to give us a shot.”

The Wildcats started overtime with the man-advantage but were unable to capitalize on the opportunity. Neither team was able to score in the five minute overtime, taking the teams to their second head-to-head shootout this season.

WSU was unable to score in the shootout, losing to BYU 2–0 in the shootout and by a final score 3–2.

“We just didn’t have it tonight,” Fox said. “We have to play a full 60 minute game and tonight we didn’t.”

WSU finished with 39 shots on goal and went 0–5 on the power play.

The Wildcats will be back home from Jan. 25–27, taking on Colorado State, Colorado and Wyoming. The ’Cats will then be on the road before their last home game and rematch against in-state rival Utah State on Feb. 16.