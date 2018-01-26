Previews Jan. 29–Feb. 4





“Splinters of a Nation” by Scott Porter

WSU’s Stewart Library Special Collections and Ogden Union Station founded an exhibit titled, “All Out for Uncle Sam!” which focuses on how Northern Utah was impacted by World War II.

On Jan. 31 at 1:00 p.m., the first event of the semester for “All Out for Uncle Sam!” will feature the documentary “Splinters of a Nation” created by Scott Porter. In the film, Porter examines stories of Camp Ogden’s German prisoners of war.

The film will be shown at WSU’s Stewart Library in the Hetzel-Hoellein Room (Room 320).

“All Out for Uncle Sam!” writes on their website they are looking for “stories, photographs, diaries, letters, artifacts that show both the home front and war front. While the boys were off fighting in the war, older men, women, and children did all they could to support the war effort. They worked in factories, military installations, rationed food and gas, and collected paper and scrap metal. This project will be exhibited at the Ogden Union Station March 2018 and travel to various locations around Northern Utah. Help us to preserve the history of the ‘Greatest Generation’ for years to come and share your stories with us.”

Utah Symphony – Mozart & Haydn

On Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m., the genius of Mozart and Haydn will take center stage at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City.

The Utah Symphony writes, “Haydn’s charming and unpredictable Symphony No. 99 shares the stage with two important works by Mozart, the surprisingly mature ‘Jeunehomme’ concerto and ‘Eine kleine nachtmusik,’ a piece as popular as any in the repertoire.”

The show will be conducted by Patrick Dupre Quigly with Ronald Brautigam on piano.

Other pieces included in the show will be Mozart’s “Overture in Cosi Fan Tutte,” “Serenade in G, K. 525” and “Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat, K 271” and Haydn’s “Symphony No. 99 in E-flat.”

Tickets can be purchased by visiting: https://my.usuo.org/single/eventDetail.aspx?p=18119.

Make Me a Song

Opening on Feb. 1 and running through Feb. 3, WSU’s Performing Arts Department presents “Make Me a Song,” a musical review celebrating students. The review focuses on the music, theatre, program and repertoire students have been studying.



The show is directed by Kenneth Plain and choreographed by Angenette Spalink. Visiting Assistant Professor Plain specializes in Musical Theatre Direction. Spalink is part of the Adjunct Theatre Faculty.

On Feb. 1–3, the show will be performed at WSU’s Val A. Browning Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on Feb. 3 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $13 for regular admission, and $11 for students, seniors and military. WSU students can claim one free ticket with a valid WSU student identification card presented at the box office.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting: weberstatetickets.com or calling: 801-626-8500.

Wasatch Yeti Bash

Ogden’s downtown Yeti Bash is back for its third annual run. The event, which will be held at the Union Station on Feb. 2 from 4–8 p.m., is a precursor for the Sweaty Yeti Fat Bike Race taking place on Feb. 3.

According to Ogden Go!, the Wasatch Yeti Bash features, “an interactive winter arts market, community bike ride, fat bike demos, yeti yoga, live entertainment, s’mores, beer garden, yeti sightings, beard competition (registration is open!) and costumed fun for all ages.”

The schedule for the Yeti Bash is below:

Friday, February 2: Ogden Union Station

4–8 p.m.: Winter Sports Expo

4–8 p.m.: Winter Arts Market by Nurture the Creative Mind

4–8 p.m.: Beer Garden

5–5:30 p.m.: Community Bike Ride by The GOAL Foundation

5:30–6 p.m.: Yeti Yoga by AndShesDopeToo | FREE for Yetis and Humans!

6–8 p.m.: S’mores

6:30 p.m.: Yeti Beard Competition

6–9 p.m.: First Friday Art Stroll on Historic 25th Street

This free event is open to the public.

For anyone interested in participating in the fat bike race, visit: www.yetibash.com