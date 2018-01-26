Take a breath, take a picture, take a drive

Utah is the place to be for any form of outdoor recreation because the opportunities for outdoor activities are endless.

The mountains allow for a variety of options like hiking and skiing. They also allow for picturesque canyon cruising.

These roads are scenic and can be a helpful getaway to anyone looking for a quick distraction.

During winter, due to the high cost of upkeep and snow removal, several routes are closed. However, there are still roads that stay open throughout the winter and, when the weather is permitting, are welcome to all passenger vehicles.

A local favorite is State Road 39, which leads to Pineview Reservoir in Huntsville. A right turn onto State Road 167 passes Snowbasin Resort and leads to Mountain Green, displaying inspiring scenery through the mountain pass.

“It’s a fun drive. I’ve driven it a lot,” Jackson Lee, a Weber State University student, said.

Interstate 84 between South Weber and Morgan is a popular choice as well.

Santiago Bernal, another WSU student, commutes from Morgan everyday for school.

“I haven’t had a chance to fully explore just yet, but I really enjoy my commute,” Bernal said.

For those looking for a farther getaway, there are options in the Salt Lake area.

“I love driving through Big Cottonwood Canyon to Brighton Ski Resort. I’m not much of a skier, I just like to drive the road. It’s really beautiful and it helps me clear my mind.” Luis Hernandez, an avid driver in Salt Lake City, said.

Hernandez also frequents Parley’s Canyon, which leads to Park City.

Twenty-five miles north of Ogden is the mouth of State Route 89, commonly known as Sardine Canyon, the gateway to Logan.

This 26-mile road offers vivid scenery. Drivers just need make sure to not exceed the speed limit of 65 miles per hour.

From there, a right turn onto 400 North leads into Logan Canyon, which, if driven all the way, leads to Bear Lake. There is no shortage of attractions in the canyon such as access to the Wind Caves hike and Rick’s Spring.

All of the canyons mentioned here can be accessed by any passenger cars, but there are restrictions during inclement weather, usually requiring snow chains or four-wheel drive.

These roads are great ways to get out and explore the beauty of northern Utah.

The drives are not too far away and are easily accessible. Ultimately, taking a drive can be an effective way to clear the mind.