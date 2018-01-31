Do you know your news? Feb. 1

1. Which group is expected to play a key role in Florida elections this year?

a. Those registered as Republicans

b. Millenials

c. Evacuees from Puerto Rico

2. Hackers are already targeting which major upcoming event?

a. The 2018 Winter Olympics

b. The Super Bowl

c. The Academy Awards

3. Which casino mogul recently stepped down as finance chair of the Republican National Committee?

a. Sheldon Adelson

b. Steve Wynn

c. James Packer

4. Which city in Afghanistan was the target of a suicide bomber attack on Jan. 27?

a. Kandahar

b. Kabul

c. Herat

5. What is SpaceX planning to unveil on Feb. 6?

a. The Heavy Rocket launch

b. New programming software

c. Elon Musk’s resignation as CEO

6.Who is being forced to resign in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal?

a. USA Gymnastics board

b. USA Gymnastics team doctors

c. USA Gymnastics team athletes

1. c. According to the Orlando Sentinel, with so many evacuees from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Ricans who have registered to vote in Florida are expected to play a large part in elections this year. However, experts are not seeing the large numbers of newly registered voters as predicted.

As American citizens Puerto Ricans qualify to register to vote immediately. In the past the majority have registered as independents but have voted Democratic.

2. a. From low level ticket scammers to high level digital spies, hackers are gearing up for the 2018 Winter Olympics held in Pyeongchang Feb. 9 to 25, according to the McClatchy Washington Bureau. Some hackers may be looking to simply infiltrate email accounts, while others may be hacking to forward their cause.

“The whole world’s watching. It’s one of the largest stages you can possibly have to get a message out there,” said Ross Rustici, senior director for intelligence at Cybereason, a Boston cybersecurity firm that has monitored digital threats to the Olympics.

3. b. According to the Los Angeles Times, Steve Wynn resigned from the Republican National Committee after accusations that he harassed multiple employees at his resorts. Wynn’s resignation was accepted after dozens of people accused Wynn of a pattern of sexual misconduct spanning decades.

It was reported that Wynn paid a $7.5 million settlement to a company manicurist after he repeatedly pressured her to have sex with him.

4. b. A suicide bomber used an ambulance to set off a bomb outside a hospital in Kabul on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times. The death count has risen to 103, with more than 150 injured.

This is the second large scale attack on a well-secured location in Kabul this week. The bomber was able to get past a security checkpoint by saying he was taking a patient to the hospital. With the rising death toll this attack is one of the deadliest in the 16-year war in Afghanistan.

5. c. SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that the company planned to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket within the next two weeks, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Musk is trying to downplay the rocket launch, saying there is a “good chance” the rocket will not make it to orbit on its first launch. The rocket will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida from the former Apollo launch pad.

6. a. According to the Los Angeles Times the USA Gymnastics board of directors have been ordered to resign after a sexual abuse scandal. The former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was accused and convicted of molesting young athletes and has been sentenced to up 175 years in prison.

The U.S. Olympic Committee sent a letter to the gymnastics organizations headquarters demanding an overhaul of the board of directors. In the letter they stated “We understand that the requirements imposed by the letter will help us enhance our ability to build a culture of empowerment throughout the organization, with an increased focus on athlete safety and well-being.”