Weber welcomes new OC to coaching staff

Weber State University football head coach Jay Hill announced on Jan. 30 that the team is welcoming Dave Schramm to the coaching staff.

Schramm will be Weber’s new offensive coordinator, working alongside Hill for the second time in their careers. With over 25 years of coaching experience under his belt, Schramm hopes his play calling expertise will help the Wildcats continue to set records as they did in the 2017 season.

Schramm coached at the University of Utah from 2005–11, where he spent time as the recruiting coordinator, running backs coach, tight ends coach and the offensive and co-offensive coordinator. It was at the University of Utah where Hill and Schramm coached alongside each other under former head coach Urban Meyer.

“We are very excited to welcome Dave to Weber State,” Hill said. “He has a tremendous amount of experience and will bring a wealth of knowledge to our coaching staff. He’s also very good in recruiting and is a great offensive mind. I worked with him for many years at Utah and we’ve built a really good relationship.”

After coaching at the University of Utah, Schramm worked as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Fresno State from 2012–15.

While at Fresno State, he coached seven offensive players who are now in the NFL.

Schramm has coached at Austin Peay, Nebraska, San Diego State, Montana, University of Utah and Fresno State.

The Wildcat’s new play-caller is preparing to lead the team’s offense to new heights.

“I’m really excited to be coming to Weber State,” Schramm said. “I’ve always had a great relationship with Jay Hill and I know he’s done a great job at Weber State. I’m looking forward to helping keep the Wildcat program going.”