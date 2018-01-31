Wildcats lassoed by Cowboys

by Japheth Pleasant

At the end of a three-game set at home, the Weber State University hockey team fell 6–2 to the University of Wyoming Cowboys.

1-26 Hockey v. Colorado (Ariana Berkemeier) (2 of 14).jpg
Forward Alex Pizarro drives down the ice to attempt to score a goal during the second period of the game against Colorado. (Ariana Berkemeier / The Signpost)

Both team’s fought tooth and nail through the first period, hitting the first intermission with a 0–0 tie. After a slow first period, both teams got more aggressive with their offensive attacks.

1-27 Hockey v. Wyoming (Ariana Berkemeier) (2 of 8).jpg
Dakota Fox (left) and Zak Tollet (right) battle against Wyoming players to gain possesion of the puck during the game. (Ariana Berkemeier / The Signpost)

The Wildcats capitalized on two of their six shots in the second period. Their first goal was scored by Jake Webber, only 41 seconds into the second period. Later in the period, the Wildcats got a shorthanded goal by Alex Pizarro, with Chance Aquino picking up the assist for the Wildcats.

1-27 Hockey v. Wyoming (Ariana Berkemeier) (4 of 8).jpg
Forward Koda Coleman attempts to score a goal against Wyoming dring the game on Saturday night. (Ariana Berkemeier / The Signpost)

Despite giving up a pair of goals, Wyoming was unfazed. Mark Kunitz and Brady Griffin each scored goals of their own within 20 seconds of each other to tie the game, and the Cowboys added two more by the time the buzzer rang out, ending the second period with Wyoming leading 4–2.

1-26 Hockey v. Colorado (Ariana Berkemeier) (8 of 14).jpg
Troy Quarnberg losses control and slams into the goalie and the net during the game. (Ariana Berkemeier / The Signpost)

The Wildcats refused to go down without a fight, finishing the third period with 23 shots to Wyoming’s 13. Despite the surplus of opportunities given up by Wyoming in the third period, Weber State could not capitalize on their shots.

“We lost our intensity. We didn’t do the things that helped us win the last two games, such as being aggressive, being the first to the puck, and winning the battles,” head coach Clay Hobbs said. “We just decided it would be easier not to do that tonight and we just didn’t play hard.”

1-26 Hockey v. Colorado (Ariana Berkemeier) (11 of 14).jpg
Forward Jakade Kapinos attempts to score a goal against Colorado during the game. (Ariana Berkemeier / The Signpost)

Wyoming, however, took full advantage of their third period opportunities. Following a holding penalty by Weber State’s Braxton Heywood, Kunitz capitalized on another power play opportunity for his second goal of the game.

While the Cowboys could have relaxed and played down the clock, they decided to stay on the offensive. Eric Tomasello scored his fifth goal of the season for Wyoming, with the assist coming from forward Alec Macdougall. That was the final goal of the game on either side, as the Cowboys rode back to the Equality State with a 6–2 win.

Hobbs said, “If we go hard and everybody works as a group, we can beat anybody. But you’ve gotta have six guys on the ice that are working together rather than just watching someone else with the puck and hope you get a chance to do something.”

This loss puts the Wildcats at 11–16–1 on the season as they head to Provo to take on Grand Canyon University at the Peaks Ice Arena on Feb. 1.

