Clubs and organizations sweep the bowling alleys for funding

Clubs and organizations at Weber State University mingled and competed with one another for funding at the Shepherd Union Wildcat Lanes on Jan. 30 from 3–6 p.m.

Bowling Day is a biannual event organized by both the WSU Campus Recreation and WSU Clubs and Organizations to bring together clubs and give them funding as a prize for competing and as an opportunity to introduce themselves to other clubs and organizations as well as any other unaffiliated students who also attended.

Bowling Day’s main event is a combination of multiple competitions held throughout the event with a chance to win club or organization funding. These four awards include highest team average score, highest individual score, most team spirit and most club attendance.

The Emerging Leaders organization, a scholarship program which helps at least 30 freshman and sophomore students develop and cultivate leadership skills, won the last category for bringing 12 of their members.

WSU Union Recreation Manager Marissa Questereit organized the event with Heather Cimino, Student Involvement and Leadership coordinator of clubs and organizations. Because of its success in the fall semester, both organizers decided to host the event again.

“When I first got here, I felt this space was very underused,” Cimino said. “Student Involvement and Leadership, clubs and organizations and WSUSA are a prime target audience for our students because they can reach out to other students. If we can start near them, then we can reach out and everybody can enjoy our space.”

Cimino believes hosting the event offers an opportunity to provide those clubs and organizations with necessary funding for their own events, supplies and guest speakers. According to her, clubs of any size may not have always have the necessary funding for activities they may plan to do on campus.

“I (what) makes those clubs and organizations unique is that many of them, especially those that are academic, are doing a lot of great things but only exist in their own individual platforms and academic colleges,” Cimino said. “This is just one way for us to bring them all together to a central location for them to meet one another.”

Even if a club or organization doesn’t win, Emerging Leaders Director Jesus Garcia still believes any club and organization should come to these events even if bowling isn’t their expertise.

“I think it’s fun, it’s such a bonding experience for anyone who doesn’t typically bowl or do any of those activities,” Garcia said. “It really brings you and your team members together, even if you don’t win.”