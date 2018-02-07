Olympic “watch” party at WSU

Wildcat Lanes and Waldo’s Corner Pocket will be hosting an Olympic Watch Party from Feb. 9 to Feb. 25. Students who attend can enter in a chance to win an Apple Watch.

“We want to bring the students together,” manager Marissa Questereit said. “We feel it will be a great opportunity for students to hang out and meet new people and to come watch the games.”

During the games, students can bowl, play pool and eat free food during the Olympic Medal events. Medal events will start Feb. 10 and continue every day until Feb. 24.

For the Apple Watch drawing, students will receive a stamp card and collect stamps for attending, bowling, liking Wildcat Lanes on Facebook and playing billiards.

“The grand prize makes it something you don’t want to miss,” Questereit said. “We have hopes that it will bring more students to the events and bring a little competition.”

Participants must fill out their stamp card with at least five stamps by Feb. 24 to be entered in the chance to win the watch.

Wildcat Lanes and Waldo’s Corner Pocket is using the watch party as a way to not only promote the bowling alley and what students have in the union, but to also bring Weber State students together to enjoy the Winter Olympics.

Wildcat Lanes and Waldo’s Corner Pocket is located on the main floor of the Shepherd Union across the hallway from student services and the dining section.

The watch party and food are free for anyone who wants to watch, but bowling and billiards will cost.

For more information, such as winter game times, the hours of the lanes and updates about the events, follow Wildcat Lanes on Facebook.