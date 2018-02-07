Previews week of Feb. 5

Career Fair





The 2018 Career/Internship Fair will be held Feb. 7 from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. in the Shepherd Union Building ballrooms. The Career Fair is an opportunity for students and alumni to network with reputable employers and find future careers.

The fair brings hundreds of organizations looking for graduates for full-time salaried career positions and internships. Juniors, seniors and alumni are strongly encouraged to attend this event. If you are a freshman or sophomore, you should also consider attending. It can be a great way to start networking early and discover what you should be focusing on to build your resume. You might also learn about internship opportunities at the fair.

Come wearing your best professional outfit, research the employers attending on the Weber State portal Handshake app and have your resume ready to hand out.

Dining for Dollars

Ogden restaurant Sonora Grill will dish up its popular Mexican cuisine with a side of scholarship fundraising for Weber State University students during the annual Dining for Dollars event, Feb. 7 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All sales from the day will go toward a WSU scholarship fund for first-generation or low-income students. Additionally, each year an anonymous donor matches funds from Sonora Grill up to $25,000. The restaurant and the donor have contributed $96,000 in scholarship money from the four previous years of the event.

Winter Games Watch Parties

WSU Student Affairs is hosting an-all day event on Feb. 9 for the Winter Olympics. Watch the winter games, play pool and bowl to earn stamps for a chance to win an Apple Watch. The events will go from Feb. 9–24 at Wildcat Lanes & Waldo’s Corner Pocket. There will also be free food during medal events, so be sure to follow @WSUwildcatlanes on Facebook for times and updates.

Climate change: examining the facts

Dan Bedford, professor of Geography and Honors Program director at WSU, will be talking about his studies of climate change Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Hurst Learning Center in Dumke Hall.

The event homepage describes the speech as “A 160 year perspective on the science of climate change. Is the world getting warmer? Are humans really causing it? Does it matter if they are? And how do we know? This presentation will address these questions, and others, by taking a tour through the history of the science of climate change.”