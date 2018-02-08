President Wight named finalist at Idaho State University

Weber State University President Charles “Chuck” Wight may soon be trading his purple and white for orange and black.

Idaho State University’s presidential search committee held it’s 10 semi-finalist interviews last week before narrowing the list. Idaho State, located in Pocatello, Idaho, announced five finalists in its search for a new president. Out of the original 72 candidates, Wight was selected as one of the finalists.

During his five years at Weber State, Wight cultivated a reputation as the “scientist president.” This reputation has led many to speculate on whether he will be seeking a presidency at a science-centered university. Idaho State conducts research in the areas of nuclear energy, biological sciences and technology.

With over 12,000 students, ISU has a smaller population than Weber State’s 26,000 students. However, ISU still has a large number of educational programs. The school’s 250 programs also include nearly 20 doctoral programs.

Idaho State has plans for open forums welcoming faculty, staff and students to meet and hear from each of the five finalists.

Wight announced his plan to step down to faculty members and staff of Weber State on Jan. 18. He wanted to ensure students and staff heard the news from him before announcements were made about his candidacy at other universities.