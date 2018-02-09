Previews week of Feb. 12

America’s Role in Black History





A Town Hall Conversation About Race is a series that takes place at the Dumke Legacy Hall at Weber State University’s Ogden campus. There will be a film and discussion focused on America’s Role in Black History and will be Feb. 13 from 9-10:15 a.m. and a social with snacks with another film and discussion from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Sex week events





Safe@Weber will be hosting a consent workshop on Feb. 14 in the Student Union Building, room 321 at 12:30 p.m.

This workshop teaches participants about healthy boundaries when it comes to sex, specifically how to create them and maintain them. There will be resources for survivors of sexual abuse.

Self Care Valentines and Free to Be body positivity will also be going on as part of the Sex Week events Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Union Atrium.

The event is encouraging people to take a moment on Valentines Day to focus on themselves and the importance of showering yourself with love, instead of only focusing on others. Take a moment out of your day to make a Valentine acknowledging and appreciating yourself.

Politics of Education





Tomorrow’s Educators Advocating for Mathematics and Science (TEAMS), a student club for math and science teaching majors presents “Politics of Education.”

On Feb. 15 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Tracy Hall room 426, special guests Joleigh Honey and Ricky Scott, from the Utah State Board of Education, will be answering questions about the politics of science and math education in Utah.

Resume Writing Workshop





Applying for jobs soon? Well then you’ll need a resume that is well written and highlights your skills. The Davis Student Services invites WSU students, faculty, staff and community members to celebrate come learn how write resumes that highlight skills learned from student employment or other jobs.

The event is Feb. 22 from 2t o 3 p.m. at WSU Davis D2, room 262 (Davis Student Services). The even is free with no pre-registration required. Just show up ready to put your work experience into a resume that will stand out to employers.