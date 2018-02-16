Previews Feb. 20

Deadline for WSUSA Candidacy Submission





The deadline for submitting a candidacy declaration in the 2018-2019 Weber State Student Association is Feb. 23 by 5 p.m. Available positions are in the Legislative Branch, including the Student Senate, and Executive Branch, including Student Body President and Vice Presidents.

Election packets are available online at https://weber.edu/StudentInvolvement/election.html. Anyone can run for a position in WSUSA, but requirements include paying full-time student fees, completing a minimum of 12 credit hours each semester and having a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher.

Positions last through the fall and spring semester, and each require planning and training hours over the summer.

Luna Fest





Empowering women in film while promoting awareness on women’s issues, Luna Fest’s fundraising festival takes place this Feb. 23 in the Shepherd Union, starting at 6 p.m.

The national film festival will reveal films made by women, for women, in the hopes of bringing communities together and supporting nonprofit organizations dedicated to making a difference in women’s lives. This year, all proceeds made during the festival will go the Weber State’s own Women’s Center Safe@Weber program, along with YCC Family Crisis Center.

Tickets for WSU students are $6, while WSU faculty and community members are $15. Tickets can be purchased through the Women’s Center page or eventbrite.com.

WWII Lecture Series: The Power of the Zoot: Youth Culture & Resistance





University of California San Diego associate history professor Luis Alvarez will address attendees and discuss race, religion and politics of culture in urban America during World War II.

Alvarez’s lecture will be on Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. in the Hetzel-Hoellein Room (Room 320) in the Stewart Library. This free event is part of a series of Weber State University lectures discussing World War II culture and impact.