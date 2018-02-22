Do you know your news?

1. Which city spent over $50,000 on crowd control police gear as a prototype of Trump’s border wall was being built?

a. San Diego

b. New York

c. Los Angeles

2. John Cichy, a former cop from Schaumburg, Illinios was set to go to trial on Feb.14. On the day of the trial the charges were suddenly dropped. What was Cichy charged with?

a. Sexual assault

b. Stealing and selling drugs

c. Money laundering

3. A group of young men has surrounded and robbed people at least three times this week in subway pedestrian tunnels in what city?

a. Chicago

b. Boston

c. Baltimore

4. The countries that ratified the Paris Climate Agreement will meet in Dec. 2018 to discuss the climate rulebook that is currently being drafted. Which major economy did not ratify the Paris Climate Agreement?

a. England

b. Germany

c. United States

5. Which state assemblywoman has been accused of firing an employee after he would not play spin the bottle with her?

a. Nevada Assemblywoman Olivia Diaz

b. New York Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy

c. California Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia

6. Which city in Florida was the location of a school shooting on Feb. 14 where 17 students died?

a. Miami

b. Palm Bay

c. Parkland

1. a. According to the San Diego Union Tribune, newly-released city records show San Diego purchased over $50,000 of less-than-lethal tactical gear and ammunition, as well as food in case of riots during construction.





City officials were warned by homeland security of possible large-scale and violent riots. The construction was scheduled to take a month, and police officers were stationed near the build site. After a week with no protests, the city reduced its manpower at the site.

2. b. Former Schaumburg, Illinios, police officer John Cichy was charged with stealing and selling drugs in 2013, according to the Chicago Tribune. Cichy and other former officers conspired to steal drugs from local drug dealers, and then sell them for profit to other dealers.

In a surprising twist on the day Cichy’s trial was set to begin, all charges against Cichy were dropped. DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said the charges were dropped after “recent developments” in the case. Berlin has declined to comment on what these developments are.

3. a. According to the Chicago Tribune, five young men have been surrounding and robbing people in subway tunnels in Chicago since Jan. 30. The men have been stealing wallets, designer clothing items and cash.

In one robbery the men showed the victim a handgun, and have hit and kicked other victims during the robberies.

4. c. According to the Straits Times, the countries who ratified the Paris Climate Agreement will meet in Poland in Dec., but the United States will not be a part of the climate rulebook discussion after President Trump did not ratify the agreement.





The countries will be putting the final touches on the rulebook, which is expected to outline standards that will ensure industries and economies follow emissions rules. United Nations top climate official Patricia Espinosa emphasized the importance of the agreement.

“The urgency of the issue, the high expectations that are around the process are putting strong pressure on the parties to really find ways of coming to compromises,” said Espinosa.

5. c. According to the Sacramento Bee, California Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia has been accused of firing a former field representative after he refused to play spin the bottle with her.

J. David Kernick filed a complaint with the state against Garcia. He said Garcia was “very disparaging to the staff and others, used vulgar language, discussed topics inappropriate for the workplace and showed herself to be very vindictive in nature.”

6. c. Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder after the worst school shooting in Florida’s history, which took place in Parkland, Fl., according to the Miami Herald.

On Feb. 19, in his first court appearance since the shooting, Cruz sat at the defense table and never said a word or looked up from the table. Cruz is facing the death penalty, but his lawyers have said he will admit guilt and is hoping execution is waived as a punishment.