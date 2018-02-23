All eyes on the road to Reno

As the regular season dwindles to a close for the Weber State University men’s and women’s basketball teams, both teams are eyeing The Biggest Little City in the World. The men and women will be making the spring break trek to Reno, Nevada, to take place in the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

With the players focused on the court, the fans will have their eyes on the purple and white of Weber State. Both the men and women have players worth watching for each fan in attendance and those watching on television. All statistics are as of Feb. 23.

Zach Braxton





Taking his third trip to Reno for the Big Sky Conference, Braxton will continue in his role as team leader. He has started every game, outside of the one he missed with an injury, and paces the team in offensive and defensive rebounds. He has picked up a team-high 203 rebounds and is second in the team with 28 blocks.

Brekkott Chapman





This is the first trip to Reno as a player for Chapman. In his first season playing for the Wildcats after transferring from the University of Utah, he has become a vocal leader on the court and off. Despite missing four games, he is fourth on the team in scoring and has shown his abilities as a defensive anchor. He has a team-high 37 blocks and is fourth on the team with 21 steals.

Jerrick Harding





The sophomore point guard has put the team on his back in his two years in Ogden. He has taken the brunt of the offensive load, leading the team with 584 points, averaging 21.6 points per game. He has also been the Wildcats’ most prevalent scorer from the free throw line, making 100 free throws.

Kailie Quinn





The face of WSU women’s basketball, Quinn has been a prolific shooter and leader since she stepped on to Weber State’s campus in 2014. This season, she is second on the team with 100 made field goals, including 63 from behind the 3-point line. It has also been a milestone senior season for the standout shooter. Quinn scored 1,000 career points and became the all-time 3-point leader in WSU women’s history.

Larryn Brooks





Brooks will be making her first trip to the Big Sky Conference this season after joining the Wildcats by way of Texas Tech University. In her one season, she’s become the go-to scorer for the team, leading them all with 511 points, over 200 more than the next closest Wildcat. She has made 96 3-pointers on the season and is second on the team with 62 assists.