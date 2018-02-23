Weiland announces congressional campaign at WSU

by Kylie Harris

Democratic candidate Kurt Weiland announced his campaign for Utah’s 1st Congressional District at Weber State University on Feb. 21, seeking to win the seat of Republican Rob Bishop.

Weiland chose WSU to announce his campaign, believing the university is a vital area in the district, and learning is an important part of his experience. He served as an assistant professor at the United States Military Academy at West Point and taught at three other universities.

IMG_0928.jpg
Congressional candidate Kurt Weiland announces his bid at Weber State University. Photo credit: Kylie Harris

He believes education is a focal point in anyone’s life. Weiland said he wants to ensure students don’t incur massive debt from the government. He also wants to help students go to school without tremendous student debt.

“Focus on education,” Weiland said. “Focus on an economy that provides jobs for these students when they graduate.”

In 2016, Weiland ran unopposed in the Utah House of Representatives District 19 Democratic primary. He received 28.02 percent of the vote, losing to Republican candidate Raymond Ward, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

Weiland, a retired U.S. Army major and owner of Jefferson Smith Training and Consulting, emphasized his platform will focus on families, immigration, violence and term limits. He said he would lead the campaign with themes of common decency and respect, especially to minorities.

“Prejudices are bad,” Weiland said. “They put people in boxes, and you lose a tremendous resource when you do that.”

Hollie Doyle, a member of Weiland’s campaign, said she is tired of seeing all the same houses on Congress’s street.

“I have found someone in Kurt who represents a different looking house,” Doyle said.

