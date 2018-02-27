President Chuck Wight takes pies in the face for students

by Chris Nichols

Weber State University President Chuck Wight allowed students to throw a pie in his face for a fundraising event on February 27.

The fundraiser was for campus fraternity Phi Gamma Lambda to spread knowledge about their group but also to let students know that WSU’s community is about involvement and being unique.

Wight and several Phi Gamma Lambda members stood in the Shepherd Union Atrium and enticed passersby to donate.

Students could pay two dollars to hurl a plate of whipped cream at Wight’s face and see his reaction.

IMG_0764.PNG
President Chuck Wight allowed students to throw a pie in his face to help a campus fraternity. Photo credit: Chris Nichols

“They asked for help to help raise money and I’m doing it,” Wight said. “It’s much more fun to be here with the students and a pie in my face than just sitting in an office.”

Wight solicited students who were nearby to come and participate because “it’s not every day that you get to throw a pie at the president of the university.”

Fraternity members hope that the fundraiser will help students at a difficult point in the semester.

“Midterms are right around the corner,” said fraternity member Paul Gaona. “We can actually help the students relieve some stress by throwing some whipped cream. We want people to come and enjoy being at Weber State even when they’re not in class.”

Chuck.jpg
President Chuck Wight allowed students to throw a pie in his face to help a campus fraternity. Photo credit: Chris Nichols

Wight recently sat down with members of The Signpost and discussed his views on the importance of helping students with their events. Spring semester will be Wight’s last as WSU president as he is a candidate for presidential positions at other universities in the country.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Weekend flood damages multiple floors of Tracy Hall

Above the Scroll

Over the weekend, a water line break occurred on the fourth floor of the Tracy Hall Science Center. The flood caused damage to the fourth, third and second floors of […]

by Colton Pack

Previews Week of Feb. 26

Arts & Entertainment

Icebreaker Rodeo The 7th Annual Invitational Icebreaker Rodeo is being held on March 1, 2 and 3 at the Golden Spike Event Center in Ogden. High school and junior high […]

by Kara Mitchell

Broncos buck Wildcats out of ACHA playoffs

Hockey

On the evening of Feb. 22, Weber State Wildcat hockey fans packed into the Ice Sheet to watch their team attempt to knock off the Boise State Broncos in the […]

by Raymond Lucas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *