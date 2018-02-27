President Chuck Wight takes pies in the face for students

Weber State University President Chuck Wight allowed students to throw a pie in his face for a fundraising event on February 27.

The fundraiser was for campus fraternity Phi Gamma Lambda to spread knowledge about their group but also to let students know that WSU’s community is about involvement and being unique.

Wight and several Phi Gamma Lambda members stood in the Shepherd Union Atrium and enticed passersby to donate.

Students could pay two dollars to hurl a plate of whipped cream at Wight’s face and see his reaction.

“They asked for help to help raise money and I’m doing it,” Wight said. “It’s much more fun to be here with the students and a pie in my face than just sitting in an office.”

Wight solicited students who were nearby to come and participate because “it’s not every day that you get to throw a pie at the president of the university.”

Fraternity members hope that the fundraiser will help students at a difficult point in the semester.

“Midterms are right around the corner,” said fraternity member Paul Gaona. “We can actually help the students relieve some stress by throwing some whipped cream. We want people to come and enjoy being at Weber State even when they’re not in class.”

Wight recently sat down with members of The Signpost and discussed his views on the importance of helping students with their events. Spring semester will be Wight’s last as WSU president as he is a candidate for presidential positions at other universities in the country.