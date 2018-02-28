Do you know your news?

1. President Trump wants to raise the age limit to buy guns to what age?

a. 25

b. 21

c. 19

2. Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar says social media platforms should be fined if they do not do what?

a. Monitor and take down pornographic content

b. Stop phishing attempts

c. Weed out automated accounts

3. Which Minnesota Public Radio show host was let go three months ago because of allegations of sexual misconduct?

a. Garrison Keillor

b. Steve Inskeep

c. Robert Siegel

4. Which country is set to repeal presidential term limits?

a. Russia

b. China

c. Japan

5. On Monday federal courts ruled that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 applies to what?

a. Sexual orientation

b. Race

c. Religion

6. Which city has had at least 348 victims of gun violence this year?

a. New York

b. Miami

c. Chicago

1. b. According to the Watertown Daily Times, President Trump wants to raise the age limit to buy guns to 21. He has repeated this several times in the last week expecting the NRA to support him.

However, NRA Spokeswoman Dana Loesch said the gun lobby does not believe the age for purchases should be raised from 18 to 21. Loesch also tried to minimize the policy disagreement when she appeared on ABC’s “This Week”.

“I know that people are trying to find daylight between President Trump and 5 million law-abiding gun owners,” Loesch said.

Trump has also suggested that some teachers be armed and trained in the use of guns, but educators have been severely critical of the idea.

2. c. According to Bloomberg News, Senator Klobuchar says social media giants like Facebook and Twitter should be fined if they do not weed out automated accounts, or bots, that are influencing U.S. public opinion.

This statement comes in the wake of the Justice Department indicting Russians associated with the Internet Research Agency, a Russian organization it said “had a strategic goal to sow discord in the U.S. political system” including during the 2016 presidential election.

Although Klobuchar thinks fining the companies is a step that needs to take place, she finds it unlikely.

“You need a Congress to act, and there are too many people that are afraid of doing something about this because we know these sites are popular,” Klobuchar said.





3. a. Three months ago Garrison Keillor’s 50-year relationship with MPR was severed after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced, according to the Star Tribune. However, Keillor has said the relationship between him and a female employee of the show was mutual.

Since the allegations, Keillor has released hundreds of emails between himself and a female employee which Keillor said shows the mutual relationship. However, when she did express she was not interested, Keillor claims he backed off.

“She wrote to me and said, ‘I cherish your friendship but I think we need to draw boundaries.’ And boy, I couldn’t establish boundaries fast enough,” said Keillor.





4. b. According to Bloomberg News, China’s Communist party is putting a plan in motion to repeal the constitutional provision limiting the head of state to only two terms of service. This would remove any barriers to the current head of state, Xi Jinping, from staying in power indefinitely.

Since coming into power in 2012, Xi has visited Moscow more than any other capital city. Comparisons with Vladimir Putin’s successful attempt to gain and keep control over Russia have been made.

“I think Xi compares himself to, and is modeling himself on, Putin, and just look to see how Russia is developing,” said Fraser Howie, co-author of “Red Capitalism: The Fragile Financial Foundations of China’s Extraordinary Rise.”

5. a. According to News Chief, federal courts ruled on Monday that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 applies to sexual orientation. The Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars workplace discrimination based on sex, race, color, national origin and religion, also protects lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender employees who say they are discriminated against due to sexual preference.

The case was filed by a skydiving instructor, Daniel Zarda, who claimed he had been fired from his workplace because he was gay. A panel of three appeals court judges ruled against the case in April, but Zarda was granted a rehearing before the full appeals court.

The Trump administration filed documents in support of the company that fired Zarda.

6. c. At least 348 people have been shot in Chicago this year, according to the Chicago Tribune. This weekend alone, four people were killed and 22 others were injured in shootings.

These numbers show a lower record of shootings and homicides this year than in the last two years when violence hit record highs in Chicago.