Celebrating 50 years in sales education

by Adam Livingston

Weber State University’s Professional Sales department, the first of its kind in the United States, celebrated its 50th anniversary February 27. Since its formation in 1968, WSU’s professional sales program has produced hundreds of graduates.

The department is “bigger, stronger and is going further today than ever imagined,” said David Ferro, Dean of WSU’s College of Engineering, Applied Science & Technology.

Dr. Dan Litchford, co-founder of the professional sales department, addressed an audience of students, alumni and faculty. He spoke about passion, the future, persistence, continuous learning and memorable experiences.

“I am not judged by the number of times I fail, but rather by the number of times I succeed,” Litchford said. “And the number of times I succeed is in direct proportion to the number of times I fail and keep trying.”

Wattis_Business_Building.jpg
The department is “bigger, stronger and is going further today than ever imagined,” said David Ferro, Dean of WSU's College of Engineering, Applied Science & Technology. Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Litchford believes in rhythmic teaching. During his address, Litchford played guitar and sang to the audience. He believes that if a rhythm is applied to a particular topic, it is more likely to be remembered.

“I took a lot from what he said today,” said professional sales student Kane Spencer. “He has such an impressive outlook on life and business. He seems like a great role model and I think we are lucky to have him speak.”

For additional information about the professional sales program, visit the website at: https://www.weber.edu/sales.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Sharing, stealing or working the spotlight

Mobile

Theatre is a collaborative form of fine art that uses actors to present the experience of a real or imagined event before a live audience in a specific place, often […]

by Adam Livingston

’Cats bat .400 in trio of season opening tournaments

Mobile

The Weber State University softball team has been spending time along the west coast, traveling to two states and three different cities to open the season. WSU has started the […]

by Raymond Lucas

Interpreting the Second Amendment

Campus Events

A discussion on interpreting the Second Amendment was held on Feb. 21 at Weber State University. Experts discussed both sides of the issue and answered questions from students. Professor Leah […]

by Ryan Marion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *