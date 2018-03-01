Celebrating 50 years in sales education

Weber State University’s Professional Sales department, the first of its kind in the United States, celebrated its 50th anniversary February 27. Since its formation in 1968, WSU’s professional sales program has produced hundreds of graduates.

The department is “bigger, stronger and is going further today than ever imagined,” said David Ferro, Dean of WSU’s College of Engineering, Applied Science & Technology.

Dr. Dan Litchford, co-founder of the professional sales department, addressed an audience of students, alumni and faculty. He spoke about passion, the future, persistence, continuous learning and memorable experiences.

“I am not judged by the number of times I fail, but rather by the number of times I succeed,” Litchford said. “And the number of times I succeed is in direct proportion to the number of times I fail and keep trying.”

Litchford believes in rhythmic teaching. During his address, Litchford played guitar and sang to the audience. He believes that if a rhythm is applied to a particular topic, it is more likely to be remembered.

“I took a lot from what he said today,” said professional sales student Kane Spencer. “He has such an impressive outlook on life and business. He seems like a great role model and I think we are lucky to have him speak.”

For additional information about the professional sales program, visit the website at: https://www.weber.edu/sales.