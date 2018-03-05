WSU clinches first round bye with senior night victory

The Weber State University women’s basketball team finished the regular season with a dominant performance over the Montana State Bobcats, winning 85–69 with two seniors finishing in double figures in their final home game.

Before the game, WSU honored seniors Kailie Quinn, Larryn Brooks, Jocelyn Adams and Briana Gray.

“The girls just want to keep winning and find a way,” head coach Bethann Ord said. “Tonight was for our four seniors, but its time to focus on Wednesday. We’ve got a lot of basketball left to be played.”

Weber State ended the regular season with 20 wins for the first time since the 2004–05 season, the 20 wins tie them with three other WSU women’s basketball teams for the most in a single regular season.

“I’m really proud of the seniors this year,” Ord said. “I tell the girls when we recruit them to leave a footprint and to leave the program better than when you got here, these ladies did that.”

When the festivities were over it was time to play the game, and WSU jumped out to a quick 13–4 lead. Montana State then countered with a 7–0 run, but the Wildcats were able to hold on and take a 15–10 lead into the second quarter.

Weber State extended their lead in the second quarter on a late run sparked by 3-pointers from Brooks. The Wildcats took off offensively and shut down the Bobcats on the defensive end from there out, leading by as much as 23 in the game.

WSU never looked back in the fourth quarter, and despite a late run from the Bobcats, the Wildcats held on with an 85–69 victory.

“Today we did a really good job defensively,” Ord said. “We had a few bumps and gave up a few runs, but we fought back.”

The Wildcats ended with four players in double figures led by Brooks with 26, both Quinn and junior Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman both added 13 and junior Emily Drake added 11.

While this was the final home game as a Wildcat for the quartet, they did not have the same paths to the school. Quinn and Adams have spent the past four years as ’Cats, while Brooks transferred this year after time at Texas Tech and Indiana and Gray came to Ogden by way of Bradley University.

“I feel like I’ve been through a lot going through all these different universities,” Brooks said. “The only thing I could wish for was being at Weber for the full four years. It was truly a blessing.”

Adams had a night to remember, contributing nine points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

WSU is now heading to the Big Sky Tournament, where they clinched a first round bye, this is the first time the Wildcats have had a bye in the tournament since Ord came to Weber State.

“To get the first round bye is huge.” Brooks said. “Every team is different at this point in the season and it allows us prepare for them.”

Weber State won’t start their run for a Big Sky Championship until March 7 at 3:35 p.m. against the winner of the Southern Utah University and Idaho State game.

