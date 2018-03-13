The Intermountain Sustainability Summit is here

by Brittany Fuhs

The Intermountain Sustainability Summit is a three-day annual event that is held at Weber State University. The Summit is geared towards students, sustainability practitioners and the general public with quality seminars and workshops on up-and-coming sustainability trends and practices.

The summit opened on February 28, with a performance from the Crossroads Project. Utah State University physicist Robert Davies and the Fry Street Quartet took attendees on a journey through nature, humankind and the paths that are before us if changes are not made.

The Intermountain Sustainability Summit was held Feb. 28 - March 2 at several Ogden locations. Photo credit: Flickr

“The performance was very moving,” said local resident Chelsea Ogden. “If this is how the rest of the summit is going to be, I might be interested in registering and attending a workshop.”

March 1 includes lectures and panels from professionals who will be discussing their latest work and what is happening in the technology world. There will also be a keynote address by the author of “Merchants of Doubt,” Naomi Oreskes. You can check out the full list of speakers here.

March 2 is the last day of the Summit and reserved for workshops including climate communication strategies with USU’s Rob Davies, WSU’s Dan Bedford and John Cook of Skeptical Science.

