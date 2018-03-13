The Intermountain Sustainability Summit is here

The Intermountain Sustainability Summit is a three-day annual event that is held at Weber State University. The Summit is geared towards students, sustainability practitioners and the general public with quality seminars and workshops on up-and-coming sustainability trends and practices.

The summit opened on February 28, with a performance from the Crossroads Project. Utah State University physicist Robert Davies and the Fry Street Quartet took attendees on a journey through nature, humankind and the paths that are before us if changes are not made.

“The performance was very moving,” said local resident Chelsea Ogden. “If this is how the rest of the summit is going to be, I might be interested in registering and attending a workshop.”

March 1 includes lectures and panels from professionals who will be discussing their latest work and what is happening in the technology world. There will also be a keynote address by the author of “Merchants of Doubt,” Naomi Oreskes. You can check out the full list of speakers here.

March 2 is the last day of the Summit and reserved for workshops including climate communication strategies with USU’s Rob Davies, WSU’s Dan Bedford and John Cook of Skeptical Science.