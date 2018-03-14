Do you know your news? March 15

1. What are scientists at the Frost Museum of Science growing that could be a game changer in the fight against global warming?

a. Colonies of super coral

b. Beef

c. Carbon storing plants

2. Which country does President Trump plan to meet with to discuss nuclear weapons?

a. South Korea

b. North Korea

c. Iran

3. On March 9, an Army veteran killed three hostages at what type of facility?

a. A nursing home

b. An emergency room

c. A veterans care facility

4. Miami-Dade political leaders want to develop and implement what type of plan?

a. Requiring teachers to be armed

b. Assigning police officers to all school campuses across the country

c. Installing metal detectors at every entrance to Florida schools

5. Broward County in Florida is being overrun by what type of reptile?

a. Iguanas

b. Alligators

c. Snapping turtles

6. Delegates in which country voted on March 11 to end the term limit for its presidents?

a. China

b. Japan

c. Russia

1. a. At the Frost Museum of Science in Miami, Fl. scientists are growing colonies of super coral, according to the Miami Herald. If the scientists are successful, these colonies of staghorn coral will be able to better survive the Earth’s warming oceans.

Scientists plan to replant the coral during a field trial to help save an ailing reef near downtown Miami. Scientists hope the new coral will be able to withstand the devastating bleaching effects caused by global warming.

2. b. According to Roll Call, after Trump’s announcement that he would meet with Kim Jong Un to discuss North Korea’s nuclear program, members of congress had varying responses to the news.





Sen. Lindsey Graham warned North Korea not to deceive the United States when meeting with Trump.

“A word of warning to North Korean President Kim Jong Un — the worst possible thing you can do is meet with President Trump in person and try to play him,” said Graham. “If you do that, it will be the end of you — and your regime.”

Sen. James Langford also reinforced the need for caution even though he would welcome any conversations that led to de-nuclearization.

“I’m also acutely aware that North Korea has deceived the international community in the past,” he tweeted.

3. c. Army veteran Albert Wong killed three employees at a Napa Valley veterans care facility, according to the Los Angeles Times. Wong had attended the facility in the past after returning home from a deployment in Afghanistan.

It is still not clear if the employees were specific targets in the shooting. However, one of the victims had recently discharged Wong from the program.

4. b. According to the Miami Herald, Miami-Dade political leaders want to develop a plan to put police officers in every school across the country.

In Florida, having sworn officers in every school is now a requirement, but the state wants this requirement to move nationwide. The state of Florida will provide $162 million in funding to place an officer in every school across the state.

5. a. Researchers in Broward County, Florida, are taking measures to reduce the iguana population that has overrun South Florida, according to the Sun Sentinel. To reduce the population, researchers are using a captive bolt gun, which sends a bolt into the brain of the iguana and kills it instantly. They have also been smashing the iguana’s heads against hard objects.

“Most of what we’re doing is blunt force trauma,” said Jenny Ketterlin, a wildlife biologist and research coordinator with UF. “Hitting their head very hard against a solid object.”

Ketterlin says blunt force trauma is the most humane way to kill the reptiles.

6. a. According to the Los Angeles Times, 3,000 delegates voted to amend China’s constitution and allow Xi Jinping to serve an indefinite amount of time. Originally, Xi’s presidency was set to end in 2023.

China added the term limit to its constitution in 1982 after Mao Tse-tung’s rule.