WSU Library showcases Northern Utah during WWII in new exhibit

“All Out for Uncle Sam: WWII in Northern Utah,” a free exhibit showcasing how World War II affected the lives of Northern Utah residents, will be opening March 17.

This gallery will include photos, diaries, letters and artifacts from residents who were active in the military or on the home front during the war.

The exhibit will also display the progress of change in Northern Utah’s landscape, which enabled it to transition from farmland to military installation cities.

“This exhibit highlights the large impact WWII had on every man, woman and child in Northern Utah, from the farmers, to the victory workers, to elementary school children,” said Sarah Singh, curator of WSU Stewart Library’s Special Collections, “Everyone had a hand in the war effort.”

The opening lecture, “The Challenges of Chronicling the Personal Stories of the World War II Generation for a Global Television Audience” is scheduled at noon in the Ogden Union Station Browning Annex.

Delivering the lecture is Tim Gray, founder of the World War II Foundation and a national award-winning documentary film director.

Gray’s films are played nationally by PBS and internationally in countries such as China, Australia, France and England.

“The lecture series we’ve put together is significant because it touches on complex ethical issues that we’re still facing today,” said Holly Andrew, acting executive director of the Union Station Museums. “This is the first time that WSU has collected war stories on such a large scale, and we are glad to be a part of the narrative and host discussions.”

The performance delivered by Gray is part of the Stewart Library spring lecture series on the impact of WWII in Northern Utah. The schedule for the remaining lectures is listed below.

March 28, 1 p.m., Stewart Library, HH Room 320, “Hollywood and the Home Front,” John Jensen.

April 11, 1 p.m., Stewart Library, HH Room 320, “Historical Memories of Japanese American Internment,” Dr. Alice Yang.

April 13, 7 p.m., Union Station, Browning Theater, “Bushnell General Military Hospital,” Andrea Kaye Carter.

April 20, 7 p.m., Union Station, Browning Theater, “Food, Comfort, and a bit of Home: The Ogden Canteen,” Lorrie Rands.

May 11, 7 p.m., Union Station, Browning Theater, “Gasa Gasa Girl Goes To Camp,” Lily Havey.

May 25, 7 p.m., Union Station, Browning Theater, “Ordnance and Opportunity: Migrating to Weber County in the 1930s and 40s,” Paul Hibblen.