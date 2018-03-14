WSU Library showcases Northern Utah during WWII in new exhibit

by Matisse Mosher

“All Out for Uncle Sam: WWII in Northern Utah,” a free exhibit showcasing how World War II affected the lives of Northern Utah residents, will be opening March 17.

WW2 2 marines.mil.jpg
Photo credit: Marines.mil

This gallery will include photos, diaries, letters and artifacts from residents who were active in the military or on the home front during the war.

The exhibit will also display the progress of change in Northern Utah’s landscape, which enabled it to transition from farmland to military installation cities.

WW2 4 wikimediacommons.jpg

“This exhibit highlights the large impact WWII had on every man, woman and child in Northern Utah, from the farmers, to the victory workers, to elementary school children,” said Sarah Singh, curator of WSU Stewart Library’s Special Collections, “Everyone had a hand in the war effort.”

The opening lecture, “The Challenges of Chronicling the Personal Stories of the World War II Generation for a Global Television Audience” is scheduled at noon in the Ogden Union Station Browning Annex.

WW2 3 defense.gov.JPG
Photo credit: Defense.gov

Delivering the lecture is Tim Gray, founder of the World War II Foundation and a national award-winning documentary film director.

Gray’s films are played nationally by PBS and internationally in countries such as China, Australia, France and England.

“The lecture series we’ve put together is significant because it touches on complex ethical issues that we’re still facing today,” said Holly Andrew, acting executive director of the Union Station Museums. “This is the first time that WSU has collected war stories on such a large scale, and we are glad to be a part of the narrative and host discussions.”

The performance delivered by Gray is part of the Stewart Library spring lecture series on the impact of WWII in Northern Utah. The schedule for the remaining lectures is listed below.

WW2 1 Wikipedia.jpg
Photo credit: Wikipedia

March 28, 1 p.m., Stewart Library, HH Room 320, “Hollywood and the Home Front,” John Jensen.

April 11, 1 p.m., Stewart Library, HH Room 320, “Historical Memories of Japanese American Internment,” Dr. Alice Yang.

April 13, 7 p.m., Union Station, Browning Theater, “Bushnell General Military Hospital,” Andrea Kaye Carter.

April 20, 7 p.m., Union Station, Browning Theater, “Food, Comfort, and a bit of Home: The Ogden Canteen,” Lorrie Rands.

May 11, 7 p.m., Union Station, Browning Theater, “Gasa Gasa Girl Goes To Camp,” Lily Havey.

May 25, 7 p.m., Union Station, Browning Theater, “Ordnance and Opportunity: Migrating to Weber County in the 1930s and 40s,” Paul Hibblen.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Women’s Center and Counseling Services among top recipients of student fees

Clubs/Organizations

The Student Fee Recommendation Committee made their annual decision on Feb. 16 regarding how they will go about granting requests to increase allocations to various Weber State University departments. Thirty-seven […]

by Joe Traub

Understanding sex education beyond the classroom

Campus Community

Jared Hafen and Mackenzie Bray, both from Utah Aids Foundation, workshopped students who attended the queer sex ed workshop on Feb. 28. The workshop had information and resources available to […]

by Hollie Webster

Clean air contribution from students

Mobile

Vehicles in operation produce toxic pollutants that are released into the air and can cause health issues, making it difficult to breathe. According to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, […]

by Adam Livingston

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *