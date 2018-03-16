‘Cats go 6-4 before conference play tuneup

The Weber State University softball team continued to prepare for conference play in the Red Desert Classic and the Oregon Invitational. WSU finished the weeks with a 6–4 record after playing quality opponents like Oregon and Boise State.

While the rest of the student body was on spring break, the Wildcat softball team started play in the red desert on March 2.

WSU split day one in St. George, losing to the Nevada Wolfpack 7–5, before turning around and beating the Utah Valley Wolverines 12–5.

The Wildcats jumped on the Wolverines early with a six-run third inning thanks to a three-run home run from freshman infielder Ali Belloc.

Junior Tatiana Su’esu’e stepped in the circle for the first time this season, giving up four runs and getting her first win of the season. She also struck out six in her season debut.

WSU continued their winning ways the next day against Seattle University. The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead, giving up one run in the first inning before running away with a 7–1 win.

On the final day of the Red Desert Classic, Weber State split the two games by taking down Utah Valley again, this time in extra innings, before losing to the Boise State Broncos.

The Wildcats put up four runs in the top of the eighth and kept the Wolverines scoreless in the bottom half of the inning to win 8–4. In the second game, Boise State carried a dominant fifth inning into a 9–1 win over the Wildcats.

After the conclusion of the Red Desert Classic, the ’Cats traveled to Eugene, Oregon to compete in their last tournament before the beginning of conference play. WSU left Oregon going 3–2 in the five game stretch.

Weber State’s first matchup was against the Toledo Rockets who they overwhelmed offensively, claiming a 15–6 victory. The game started close, but WSU scored 14 runs in the final four innings.

The Wildcats failed to maintain their momentum in the tournament’s marquee matchup, their game with the Oregon Ducks. They fell 9–1 to the Ducks, who came into the game ranked sixth in the country. The game stayed close until the Ducks put up a seven run fourth inning.

WSU entered the next day with a doubleheader against the Bryant University Bulldogs and their rematch with the Ducks.

The ’Cats came out with a bang when eight runs crossed the plate in the first inning before ultimately taking down the Bulldogs 12–2.

Both the Ducks and Wildcats one-upped their performances from the previous day in the second game, with Oregon claiming the 10–2 win.

Weber State finished the Oregon invite on a high note after they defeated Bryant University for the second time in as many days with a 4–3 final score.

The WSU offense continued to be led by the sophomores going into the end of out-of-conference play. Sophomore Ashlyn Visser is the home run leader with seven, the RBI leader with 28 and is tied for the team lead in hits with 29.

Sophomore Takesha Saltern is the team leader with two triples and is tied for the team lead with 29 hits. Sophomore Landi Hawker is third on the team with 26 hits and leads the program with 25 runs scored.

Freshman Kate Donaldson is the leader on the mound with five wins, while her fellow freshman Hunter Huser is the team leader with a 3.50 ERA.

The Wildcats open conference play March 23 against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and will make their home debut on March 30 against Sacramento State.